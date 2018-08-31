Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

PUBG Mobile: Best DMR Rifles you should know about

Kuldeep Thapa
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
50   //    31 Aug 2018, 00:11 IST

property
Property of Tencent gaming

Player Unknown Battlegrounds a.k.a PUBG mobile is a game which has kept players clinging to their mobile phones for quite some time now. The game which was released early this year has already crossed 100 million downloads with active daily players around 14 million.

The game will be officially released on September 4 on Xbox One. The PUBG Lite version, which is targeted towards lower budget phones is also expected to hit the global market soon.

Last time we looked at the best Bolt action sniper rifles in the game. This time we will take a look at all the Designated Marksman Rifle in the game, more commonly known as DMR.

Also Read: Best Bolt action sniper rifles and their features

DMR fills the hole between assault rifles and Bolt action sniper rifles. They have a more rapid firing pattern but less fire rate than an assault rifle. The damage is also somewhere between the damages caused by both of the above mentioned snipers.

These guns generally have a higher bullet velocity. Let's take a detailed look at all the DMR:

#4 Mini14

Mini
Mini 14

Mini 14 is a lightweight semi-automatic rifle that can be found across the map. It takes 5.56 mm calibre bullets and has the lowest damage in the DMR category.

The gun makes up for this disadvantage by having the highest muzzle velocity in the game. This gun also has a low bullet drop and a large mag size as well. They can be effective in close combats when you don't have time to switch to an automatic rifle.

The Mini 14 sniper rifle has a base damage of 46 and a bullet speed of 990 m/s. The gun takes the following attachments:

Muzzle - Suppressor, Compensator and Flash Hider.

Magazine - Quickdraw Mag, Extended Mag, and Extended Quickdraw Mag.

Scope - Every Scope.

The gun has a mag size of 20 which can be extended up to 30. The gun will deal maximum damage in the range of 90 meters, after which it will decrease to 420 meters.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG
Kuldeep Thapa
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
PUBG Mobile: Assault Rifles You Must Use To Survive
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Best bolt action sniper rifles and their...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Best Loot Area In Miramar
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Lite released
RELATED STORY
PUBG vs Fortnite: 4 reasons you should play PUBG over...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: 100 Million And Counting
RELATED STORY
Fortnite vs PUBG: 5 Reasons why you should play Fortnite!
RELATED STORY
PUBG Xbox: Game finally leaving beta
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update: What to Expect From Season 3
RELATED STORY
PUBG mobile gets its first major tournament
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us