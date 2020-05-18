PUBG Mobile: Best name generators with symbols

Symbols in the rage. Picture Courtesy: DocumenTV

Over time, PUBG players have tried to show their individuality by selecting their own costumes, backpack and weapon skins and accessorizing their characters in different ways.

Now, one of the major things that they focus on is the name that they are choosing. Like costumes and accessories, names also form an integral part of the personality of a person. Nowadays, players are more inclined to select a name, incorporating various symbols in it as well.

So, in order to make the process of selecting a name easier, some websites have come up with a name generator tool which suggests various names for you to choose from. You can also write the name of your choice, and a username, comprising of many symbols would be suggested to make it look stylish. So, here is a list of the top three name generator websites which can help you find a unique name of your choice.

Top three name generators for PUBG Mobile

Nickfinder.com

In this website, you can find many random names suggested to you, but the chances are that it is already taken. However, fret not, as you can also customize the PUBG Mobile in-game name of your choice using the list of symbols suggested by this particular website.

Under the Cool text generator, you can write a name and the website will recommend a username in an assortment of cool fonts. Under Grouped by symbol category, you can also find an enumeration of the symbols you can use. Apart from this you also have Boy names and Girl names category to choose from and zero in on your ideal username in PUBG Mobile. Check it out here.

Gamesindian.com

The PUBG Name Generator tool created by this website is very convenient and easy. All you have to do is enter the name of your choice in the Name Game Generator section and you can see the result below. The name is recommended to you in various fonts and styles, using various symbols. If you are searching for a cool name for every member of your squad then you can choose from the Solo and Team names list. You can check it out here.

Fancytexttool.com

This is another website from where you can choose and customize your PUBG Mobile in-game name. There are quirky fonts like, Currency, Invisible Ink, Bold Fraktur and many more. Apart from this, you can also use symbols to decorate your name to make it unique and awesome. Give it a go, here.

