PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity for Android without a gyroscope

This article talks about the best sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile

Players should not copy the exact settings, but instead, tweak them according to their preference.

Best Sensitivity Settings For PUBG Mobile

To be the best in PUBG Mobile, the players have to select the best settings to reach higher tiers. With the correct sensitivity settings, players can overpower their enemies and attain victory. Here are the best sensitivity settings that the players can use to improve their gameplay. However, these settings are only for non-gyroscope users.

Best sensitivity for PUBG Mobile without gyroscope

#1 Camera Sensitivity

The camera sensitivity/ free look is meant for the eye button. These settings are used to have a look around without turning the character. These settings are quite helpful in finding enemies while moving around. You can also use these settings at default.

#2 Camera

These settings affect the player when they are looking around while scoping in. No-scope settings affect the movement of the camera angle in the third person without scoping in. If these are on the extreme ends, switching between the targets would be quite difficult.

3rd Person No scope: 120%

1st Person No scope: 120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65%

2x Scope: 36%

3x Scope: 28%

4x Scope, VSS: 19%

6x Scope: 16%

8x Scope: 12%

#3 Aim Down Sight Setting:

These settings are the most important in the game. These settings come into play while shooting, when the player is trying to drag the crosshair down to compensate for the recoil of the gun.

3rd Person No scope: 120%

1st Person No Scope: 104%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60%

2x Scope: 35%

3x Scope: 30%

4x Scope, VSS: 20%

6x Scope: 20%

8x Scope: 15%

Sensitivity settings have to be set as per the player's liking and the device being used for playing. Having said that, copying the exact settings mentioned above will not be useful. Players have to adjust their settings while trying it out in the training mode.

