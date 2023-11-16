PUBG Mobile Conqueror guide: 5 best ways to push ranks (November 2023)

Dominance in the PUBG Mobile rankings demands skills, strategies, and adaptability. By November 2023, the battlefield will be dynamic, and getting to know its nuances will be crucial to reaching the coveted Conqueror rank. This tutorial will reveal the five most important elements that can enhance your gaming and help you reach the top.

Every component—from flawless landings to potent communication—contributes to victory in PUBG Mobile.

Mastering hot drops, communication, and more to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Master the hot drops

Engaging in hot drops is one of the quickest methods to get rank points. These are the map places where many players land in the early phases of the game. Pochinki, School, and Bootcamp are popular hot drop locations. Engaging in early encounters not only allows you to quickly remove opponents and grab loot but also gain more kill points.

However, hot drops are dangerous, and survival is not guaranteed. To enhance your chances of success, land ahead of your opponents, grab a weapon fast, and be mindful of your surroundings. To excel in these intense early-game battles, practice close-quarter combat in PUBG Mobile.

2) Effective loot management

A successful Conqueror push requires effective loot management. High-quality loot, such as level 3 helmets, vests, and backpacks, should be prioritized. In battle, a well-equipped player has a huge advantage, boosting your chances of surviving and securing higher rankings.

In addition, focus on gathering necessary supplies such as first-aid kits, energy drinks, and ammo. Manage inventory properly to ensure you have the tools for diverse situations. In stressful late-game conditions, having the correct equipment can be a game changer in this battle royale game.

3) Map awareness and positioning

To advance in PUBG Mobile, you must improve your map awareness and placement skills. Maintain awareness of the diminishing play zone and organize your movements accordingly. Avoid unnecessary engagements and emphasize your position within the secure zone.

Take advantage of natural shelter and terrain. Learn about the geography of the map, including high ground and crucial areas. A well-chosen location will provide you with a great view of approaching foes and boost your chances of survival.

4) Communication and teaming up

While solo play is important for improving individual skills, teaming up with talented players can dramatically increase your chances of attaining Conqueror. Communication is essential for good squad play. To coordinate strategy, share information, and make quick decisions, use voice chat or in-game instructions.

Choose teammates who match your playstyle and share your desire to become Conqueror. Putting together a dependable squad might result in more consistent victories and greater rank points. Remember to encourage and revive your comrades as required since squad survival is critical to success.

5) Continuous skill improvement

PUBG Mobile is a fast-paced game, and being at the top necessitates ongoing skill development. Set aside time to practice various parts of your gameplay, such as aiming, recoil control, and decision-making. To acquire advanced approaches and strategies, watch professional' streams or tutorials.

Examine match replays to uncover areas for development in your gameplay. Adapt your playstyle in response to the changing meta, and remain up to date on game updates and patch notes. The capacity to adapt and always improve your skills is imperative to achieve and keep Conqueror status.

In conclusion, reaching the Conqueror rank in PUBG Mobile requires a combination of aggressive play, strategic thinking, effective communication, and continuous skill improvement.

