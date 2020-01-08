PUBG Mobile: Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile Season 11

PUBG Mobile players have been very excited since the release date of Season 11 Royale Pass has been revealed officially. As announced by PUBG Corp., Season 11 will release in PUBG Mobile on 10th January and the PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 version will hit the global servers on 9th January.

Read: PUBG Mobile Season 11 confirmed Royale Pass rewards leaks

In the very most recent Tweet, PUBG Mobile shared some additional details regarding their upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update, which covers update size, release date, and a bunch of more information.

PUBG MOBILE will be pushing out an Update starting from January 9th to prepare for Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow, there will be no downtime. This update requires approximately 0.14 GB of storage space on Android and 0.17 GB on iOS. See you tomorrow! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 8, 2020

In the tweet, officials confirmed that there's no downtime to upgrade the game servers, which is a piece of good news for the hardcore gamers. Whenever a new update was pushed, the PUBG Mobile servers were taken down for maintenance purposes, but this time, there is no maintenance scheduled.

Along with this, the size of the update is also revealed for both Android and iOS devices. Android users requires approximately 0.14 GB of storage space to download PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 version.

In contrast, iOS users need extra 30MB of storage space, i.e. 0.17GB, to upgrade the PUBG Mobile application to the latest version.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update

This new update will feature Season 11 Royale Pass and a bunch of additional content that is spotted into the beta version. According to the leaks, a new Domination mode will also arrive, which falls under the Evoground segment.