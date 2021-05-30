PUBG Mobile and Free Fire to be banned in Bangladesh? All you need to know

Battle Royale mobile gamers from Bangladesh were in for a nasty shock when it was announced that PUBG Mobile and Free Fire may be banned in their country. The two Battle Royale titles helped to strengthen the esports ecosystem in the country by encouraging mobile gamers to take part in tournaments.

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two top-grossing mobile games in the gaming world, and as per a Sensor Tower report, PUBG Mobile accumulated a whopping $2.7 billion from player spending in 2020. Another Sensor Tower report showed that Free Fire overtook PUBG Mobile to become the top battle royale mobile game in the US by player spending in the first quarter of 2021.

Bangladesh to ban PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

Recently, Free Fire came up with a Partner Program for players from Bangladesh. A dedicated server for the country is also said to be rolled out on June 8th, 2021.

Ironically, the Ministry of Education and Home Affairs has called for the suspension of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire in the country, as per Daily Manab Zamin, a tabloid newspaper. The Ministry justified their decision by stating that the battle royale titles are causing addiction among teenagers and young adults.

The days of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are numbered in Bangladesh

As per the report, this issue was discussed with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications also ensured people that they would ensure that VPNs are not used to enjoy the games.

The Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association also took a stand against PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. The President of this association said:

"While we are relentlessly working to get the next generation of young people to have access to high-speed internet, the next generation has gone astray by abusing technology, which has made us think."

Battle Royale enthusiasts in Bangladesh were shocked and saddened to see their government taking such drastic measures.

