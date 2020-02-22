PUBG Mobile: Full schedule of PMCO Spring Split South Asia Regional Finals announced

PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020

The Finals of the PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020 are going to start on 22nd February. The top 16 qualified teams from PMCO South Asia semi-finals will be competing for two days in this PUBG Mobile event. The complete schedule, along with the teams participating has also been announced.

There will be a total of 16 teams and the top nine teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020. There will be a total of 12 games among 16 teams that will be played in the whole event of the Finals:

PMCO Spring Split South Asia Regional Finals Schedule

The South Asia Finals will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube Channel and will begin at 3:30 pm IST and here is the complete schedule:

Broadcast Details

Live Stream Begin Time: 3:30 PM IST

Live Stream End Time: 8:00PM IST(Approx.)

Total Number of matches: 4 (Day1)

Matches

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 3: Miramar

Miramar Match 4: Erangel

Erangel Match 5: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 6: Erangel

PMCO India Finals Live Stream

The top 16 Teams from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives will battle in the regional finals. Considering the Top 3 teams of PMCO South Asia Semi-Finals, PNGaming topped the leader-board with four chicken dinners and 243 points. 1971Gladiatr and RisingNepalx followed them with 191 and 189 points respectively.

