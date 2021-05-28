PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes (May 28th): Rewards and how to use

The developers of PUBG Mobile have released multiple new redeem codes to commemorate the release of the new Titans: Last Stand event. The new content was added on May 25th, and will be available until June 8th for players to relish.

These are unique codes that, unlike others, must be claimed through the in-game event section. In addition, they offer a special token called Aircraft Pilot License which can be further used in other events.

Here is the latest PUBG Mobile redeem code that the players can use.

PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes (May 28th)

All the redeem codes provided below have a reward in common, i.e., Aircraft Pilot License. In addition to this token, players will receive an item at random, comprising currency, glider trailer, graffiti, or even popularity.

Furthermore, the license obtained via redeem codes can be utilized to claim an exclusive Street Cred Set through the Titans: Last Stand event currently underway in PUBG Mobile till June 9th.

The list of available items comprises:

1 Aircraft Pilot License – 200 BP

2 Aircraft Pilot License – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

3 Aircraft Pilot License – Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

4 Aircraft Pilot License – Fashion Referee Glasses (7d)

5 Aircraft Pilot License – Street Cred Set (7d)

Here are the redeem codes

Redeem code 1: GODZILLAKONG

Redeem code 2: GODZILLAVSKONG

Redeem code 3: TITANSLASTSTAND

Redeem code 4: MAY25PUBGMOBILE

AG along with the license

Redeem code 5: MONSTERDETECTED

Guide to obtain Aircraft Pilot License and then an exclusive set

The Street Cred Set in PUBG Mobile

The steps to use these redeem codes and get the exclusive Street Cred Set (7d) have been listed below:

Step 1: Players have to open the game's event section and press on "Themed."

The "Enter the code to claim a pack" tab

Step 2: They must select the "Enter the code to claim a pack" tab and enter a code at once.

Step 3: Users should press OK to acquire the rewards. After they have collected the required number of Air Pilot licenses, they can get to Titans: Last Stand.

Players can exchange the license for various rewards

Step 4: Next, they are required to press the redeem button beside the preferred items. A dialog box pops up, and they need to press the redeem button to receive the items.

