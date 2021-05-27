PUBG Mobile influencer Maxtern deletes reply after decrypting Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) release date from Mortal's tweet

Speculation regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India shot up after a popular PUBG Mobile influencer deleted a recent tweet speculating about a possible release date.

Recently a handful of PUBG Mobile influencers revealed a great deal of information regarding the release date of Battleground Mobile India. One leak claimed to be the release date of the game. However, it was later deleted.

The sudden deletion of the tweet grabbed the attention of those hawking social media for updates on the game. Players speculated about the reason for the deletion of the tweet. This article dives into the release date leaks and the controversial tweet that was deleted.

A deleted release date tweet raises speculation about Battlegrounds Mobile India

The government of India imposed a permanent ban upon PUBG Mobile in September 2020. Ever since then, developers have worked diligently to reinstate the popular battle royale segment in India.

The effort finally reaped fruit when it was revealed that PUBG Mobile will be making a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The craze for PUBG Mobile is nothing new for developers. The news of the revival of PUBG Mobile took the internet by storm since it was announced on May 6.

Ardent PUBG Mobile fans were curious to know the exact release dates of the game.

Recently, popular PUBG Mobile influencer Mortal took to Twitter to tease the possible dates of the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Mortal provided a set of numbers and stated this contains a specific date of something special.

12345

Date hai isme kisi cheez ki. 😉 — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 26, 2021

Another popular PUBG Mobile influencer, Maxtern, worked out an arithmetic equation to reveal the exact release dates to be June 12, 2021. However, recently gamers encountered that the tweet has been deleted.

Maxtern's tweet that has been deleted (Image via Twitter)

Significant speculation began to pile up following the deletion of the tweet. Many believe the equation was wrong. Therefore, it has been deleted. The rest felt the tweet had been deleted because it revealed the exact release date.

Another major PUBG Mobile influencer, Ghatak, revealed that the game would be released around the third week of June.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

The developers are yet to reveal any official statements regarding the same. Gamers believe that developers Krafton Inc are hell-bent on maintaining secrecy on this issue. It seems the developers would like to surprise gamers by abruptly releasing the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India should be released soon. The game has been developed exclusively for Indian gamers and will only be available in India. This game has been made in compliance with the Indian government's directives on privacy and security.