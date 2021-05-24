Krafton’s response to most commonly asked Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) questions, customer support, and more details about official help center

After a lot of speculation, Battlegrounds Mobile India was finally announced in the first week of May. The news broke the internet, and gamers quickly acknowledged that PUBG Mobile was finally returning to India after spending a few months in exile.

Developer Krafton Inc. will create a regional version of PUBG Mobile only for Indian gamers and available exclusively in the country.

However, the restoration of PUBG Mobile in India in a brand new avatar has led to serious speculation among gamers.

Krafton has responded to some of the most commonly asked Battlegrounds Mobile India questions, which this article will discuss.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton responds to queries

News of BGMI is spreading like wildfire across every social media platform. However, only a few are aware that it is PUBG Mobile in an all-new and different setup. The rest of the population has wondered what exactly the game is about!

1) What is Battlegrounds Mobile India?

The first query Krafton decided to address was to give gamers a fair idea about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The South Korean company carefully explained that it is a battle royale concept, just like PUBG Mobile, where 100 players drop on the map and battle until the last man survives. It was also clarified that the game would have multiple modes where players can experience action over diverse maps.

Krafton's response to gamers (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The developer added the word “officially authorized” to assure gamers that Battlegrounds Mobile India won’t be facing any ban since it is developed according to government policies.

2) Response to iOS users

Recently, Krafton revealed that the pre-registration drive has kicked off for Android users, leading to another set of queries from gamers who use the iOS interface.

The absence of the game from this platform was addressed by the developer, who assured that players would be kept informed of further developments.

Krafton's response to gamers (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

3) Official release dates

The most essential query addressed by the developers was related to the official release of the game. All the social media posts and teasers have excited gamers, and they are eager to try out the title as soon as possible.

Apparently, the final release dates have not been finalized yet. Krafton has assured fans that they are working to provide a specific date of launch.

Krafton's response to gamers (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

4) Pre-registration rewards

It was recently revealed that gamers who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India would be getting exclusive in-game rewards. Krafton Inc., through its response, confirmed this.

There are certain conditions to be eligible for the early bird rewards. The developers clarified these eligibility criteria so that gamers can proceed to pre-register without the fear of losing out on their rewards.

Krafton's response to gamers (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton Inc. addressed these few queries in order to pacify gamers about the game. Those who have any further questions can contact the developers through their official email id: battlegroundsindia_support@krafton.com.

The developers can be located at KRAFTON Tower, 117, Bundangnaegok-ro, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

Gamers can even visit their official website and go to their “Support” page. There is a “Contact Us” option at the top right-hand side of the screen that gamers can use to send in their queries and suggestions.