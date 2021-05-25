Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) maps: Everything we know so far from leaks and teasers

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released soon, and the pre-registration kicked off on May 18th. Ever since the announcement of this game by Krafton Inc., gamers have taken a keen interest and followed the notifications thoroughly.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to mark the return of PUBG Mobile in India. The revival of the famous battle royale segment has already excited gamers.

The developers also revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India has been created exclusively for Indian gamers and will only be available in India.

This has led to a lot of speculation among gamers regarding maps, gameplay, and in-game events and rewards.

Although Krafton has not released a detailed map for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the leaks and teasers hint at what gamers can expect. This article will reveal all the details of the map that have been uncovered.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: What maps will feature in the game?

PUBG Mobile offers a variety of maps spread across different regions. Gamers had the opportunity to choose their favorite mode for battle royale play. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also provide myriad maps for gamers, as confirmed by the developers.

Krafton has yet to officially reveal the map's details, although fans got a brief insight into leaks and teasers.

The first official announcement came out on May 6th, along with a short video. The clip featured a character dropping onto a map and the game's name written across the terrain.

The characteristic red rocky landmass closely resembles the Miramar map from PUBG Mobile. Therefore, gamers are expecting that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a Miramar-type map.

Posters released to the official Facebook page also teased a map similar to Sanhok from PUBG Mobile.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India commenced on May 18th, as mentioned above. The developers have announced that gamers who pre-register will be rewarded with exquisite in-game rewards.

The official statement on their Facebook page discloses the pre-registration rewards. The poster also features two in-game characters spawned at an area that closely resembles the Spawn Island from the Erangel map of PUBG Mobile.

The teasers and leaks only give an insight into what gamers can expect in the game and are not any kind of confirmation of the same. There have been no official statements yet from the Krafton Inc. regarding the map of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Gamers anticipate that it will feature maps similar to PUBG Mobile. However, they might see some changes considering it is exclusively developed for the Indian gaming community.