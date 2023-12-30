PUBG Mobile guide for grenade kills (December 2023)

Getting a competitive edge over your opponent in PUBG Mobile demands a keen and thorough understanding of gameplay mechanics and techniques. Of all the important mechanics, mastering grenade kills must be the main objective, as it provides a range of passive kills without exposing oneself. However, mastering this skill demands dedication, persistence, and consistency.

This article will help you get more kills through grenades in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Getting kills from grenades in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Understanding grenades

Grenades are a powerful tool that can change the direction of a battle in PUBG Mobile when used appropriately. Maximize your kills by understanding the various types and their functions:

Frag Grenades: The most common form, frag grenades may cause massive damage in a radius upon explosion. Throw these grenades near your target or into enclosed areas such as buildings or behind cover to make the most of them. Holding the throw button before throwing a frag grenade may take your opponents off guard, giving them less time to retaliate.

Smoke Grenades: These grenades have multiple uses, including creating a dense smoke screen that gives cover. They can be used to conceal your movement, resuscitate fallen friends, or create distractions. To secure indirect grenade kills, deliberately use smoke grenades to force your opponents out of cover or into an ambush.

Stun Grenades: Stun grenades temporarily disorient enemies. They can stun your opponents if thrown appropriately, leaving them vulnerable to your gunfire or follow-up hits. Learn how to use these grenades to catch your opponents off guard by throwing them around corners or into rooms.

2) Timing and positioning

Timing and location are essential while attempting grenade kills in PUBG Mobile. Following these suggestions will be quite beneficial:

Pre-engagement planning: Before engaging the opponent, assess the situation and forecast their maneuvers. Using your game's experience, predict where they might hide or take cover. This factor will help you prepare the best grenade toss to flush them out or kill them.

Distract and divert: Use grenades to draw enemy attention away from your position or force them to abandon their cover. Use smoke and frag grenades together to create confusion and chaos, making it easier to take out foes.

Close-quarters battle: Grenades can save your life in close-quarters conflict. If you find yourself in a building in a tight spot, consider preparing a Frag Grenade and rolling it into a room where you assume opponents are hidden. This step could lead to sudden and unexpected deaths.

3) Practice and adaptation

Practice is vital for mastering grenade kills in PUBG Mobile. For better outcomes, follow these guidelines:

Custom matches: Custom matches let you practice your grenade abilities without the pressure of a live game. To enhance your throwing talents, try out different grenades, angles, and distances.

Take advantage of previous experience: During genuine matches, pay attention to the outcomes of your grenade throws. Investigate what worked and what didn't. Did you use the appropriate grenade? Was your timing wrong? Learning from your mistakes is critical for advancement.

Adapt to the situation: Adaptability is a key skill in PUBG Mobile. Depending on the situation, don't be afraid to switch between frag, smoke, and stun grenades. Maintain vigilance and scan the battlefield to determine which grenade to deploy at any given time.