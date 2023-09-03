PUBG Mobile guide for killing opponents like pro players (September 2023)

Staying ahead of the competition in PUBG Mobile's ever-changing world necessitates a combination of strategy, precision, and agility. To kill opponents like a pro, you must practice a lot and also have to be on top of your game. This article provides five crucial tips that will help you acquire the level of competence that allows you to defeat foes like a veteran in PUBG Mobile.

Though the following suggestions are numbered, that doesn't mean some of them are more or less useful than others. That said, let's dive right in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to kill opponents like a pro in PUBG Mobile

1) Perfect your aim and recoil control

Accurate aiming and maintaining control of your weapon's recoil are critical qualities for efficiently killing opponents. This is why training is essential for success in PUBG Mobile. Spend time practicing on the range or using aim-training apps to improve your reflexes and muscle memory.

Work on flick shots, target tracking, and recoil management using various weapons in your arsenal. Mastering this aspect can tip a battle in your favor, especially if it's a close-range clash.

2) Master map awareness

Map awareness is a skill that pro players excel at. This grants them a huge advantage over their opponents. If you want to be ahead of your competition, it's critical to understand the topography, loot locations, and player hotspots on a map.

Always keep an eye on the minimap, and be mindful of your surroundings. Pay attention to airdrop areas because they frequently attract players with higher-tier equipment. Knowing when and where the playzone will shrink is also important for planning ambushes and coming up with new strategies.

Lastly, if you want to travel a map fast and covertly, use vehicles cautiously.

3) Optimize loadouts and inventory management

The items you loot during a match can help you secure the coveted Chicken Dinner. Picking up gear such as S-tier weapons, level-three vests, attachments, etc., can help you gain a competitive edge over your opponent.

However, it is also necessary to discard unnecessary goods from your bag to make space for more essential items. By doing this, you can manage your inventory and allow yourself a better chance to win matches.

4) Master the art of positioning

Smart positioning allows pro players to constantly outmaneuver opponents. This entails using cover effectively, choosing high ground when possible, and avoiding open areas where enemy snipers can attack you.

Always plan ahead of time and predict where your opponents might be hidden before attacking them. Use natural cover or structures to your advantage, and never reveal your location unnecessarily. When engaging in long-range conflicts, keep the element of surprise in mind and strive to get that first shot in.

5) Communication and teamwork

Communication and coordination are essential for squad-based games in PUBG Mobile. To talk to your team, use voice chat or in-game social tools. Assign roles based on player strengths, such as making someone who has good aim a sharpshooter.

Sharing information on enemy positions, loot, and plans can provide a substantial advantage to your team. And remember, a well-coordinated squad is frequently more formidable than a bunch of individually talented players.

By following these five key points and ensuring adaptability, you can increase your chances of eliminating opponents like a true pro and achieving victory in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.