PUBG Mobile guide to squad matches (September 2023)

PUBG Mobile squad matches are the ideal way to fully enjoy the battle royale experience with your teammates. In a typical squad match, a total of 100 players (divided into 25 teams of four) deploy onto a map where they must acquire loot, take out enemy combatants, and be the last team standing when the final randomized zone closes in. That said, a few of the 100 players deployed are AI bots. This is done to reduce queue times.

All the aforementioned sounds easier said than done. To help you, we have prepared the ultimate and only PUBG Mobile guide you will need (as of the September 2023 meta) to frequently conquer squad matches and earn the coveted Winner Winner Chicken Dinner title.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.

Tips to win squad matches in PUBG Mobile

1) Effective communication

In squad matches, efficient communication is critical. PUBG Mobile has in-game text and voice chat options. Alternatively, third-party apps, like Discord (which offer less latency and compression, resulting in clearer in-game communication), can be considered.

Assign roles to your squad members, such as scout, sniper, support player, in-game leader (IGL), entry fragger, and so on. This will help divide responsibilities evenly among the teammates and result in clearer communication and less panic when under pressure.

Additionally, keep your in-game interactions brief and to the point. Declare enemy positions, share loot, and send status updates. Too much speech might be distracting, so establish a balance between providing information and remaining silent when necessary.

2) Landing strategy and loot management

Where you parachute down to on a map is crucial to the outcome of your game in PUBG Mobile. Ideally, the drop location should be the IGL's choice. This is because the perfect IGL has a good understanding of the capabilities of each teammate.

For instance, a good IGL will send the support player to look for vehicles and health supplies, while the entry fragger/assaulter will be instructed to loot guns and offensive throwables should an early engagement commence with an enemy team.

Finally, the IGL should ensure each teammate lands in close proximity and regroups soon after the initial looting, lest they get isolated and outnumbered by adversaries.

3) Tactical movement and positioning

In PUBG Mobile squad matches, movement and positioning are vital for survival. Make efficient use of cover and take full advantage of the natural terrain (i.e., ridges in Miramar or trees in Sanhok, etc.) to escape enemy fire.

When engaged in a mid to long-range fight with an enemy squad, many teams have the tendency to "one knock push." This essentially means that as soon as one of you knocks out one of them, your team now has outnumbered the enemy squad and should rush in before the knocked enemy gets revived.

While doing this, ensure you move cover to cover and don't drive the vehicle in a straight line (that almost always results in your team converting from alive players to dead loot boxes in a jiffy as a result of the enemy cover fire.)

Lastly, keep multiple vehicles. When caught out in the open (especially in the late game stages), take out the tires of your vehicle, destroy it, and deploy smoke grenades periodically all around them. This serves as a brilliant hard cover in an open zone.

4) Teamwork in firefights

Squad battles frequently end in heated firefights, and teamwork is inarguably the most significant factor in these moments. Coordinate your attacks, look out for possible flankers, and utilize smoke grenades and flashbangs to temporarily blind and stun your opponents.

Listen for audio cues like footsteps or the opening of a grenade pin from an opponent to estimate their locations and take them out. Revive your fallen teammates, but only when a trade knock has been dished out and you're not outnumbered anymore in case of a push.

Finally, as already mentioned, keep communication brief and to the point, especially under pressure, so as to not induce panic and consequent wrong decisions.

5) Adaptation and endgame strategy

Use vehicles to rotate from zone to zone as the game continues in PUBG Mobile. Keep an eye on the kill feed and map to make calculated guesses about the remaining players, and possible locations. This is especially important in three scenarios:

Early game hot dropping.

Late game zone entry.

Professional competitive matches where teams have conventionally fixed drop locations and rotation patterns.

Finally, yet importantly, ensure that all squad members are informed of the game plan for the final moments.