PUBG Mobile Chicken Dinner guide

Every player's ultimate goal in the fast-paced world of PUBG Mobile is to secure the elusive Chicken Dinner. However, securing a victory in any game mode involves a combination of strategy, skill, and adaptation. Whether a novice or veteran, you can gain a competitive edge over your opponent and win a classic match in this battle royale by following some fundamentals.

This article explores the five crucial elements to increase your chances of success in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to win Chicken Dinner in PUBG Mobile

1) Landing strategy

The first essential decision is deciding on the best landing place in PUBG Mobile. Consider the plane's flight path, other players' locations, and your desired playstyle. Hot drops in prominent regions such as Pochinki and Military Base can result in great loot but also fierce early-game conflicts. Choose quieter spots away from the flight path if you desire a more careful approach.

2) Looting and loadout

Looting effectively is critical to your success. Weapons like assault rifles, snipers, and shotguns should be prioritized. Attachments such as sights, extended magazines, and compensators can greatly improve the performance of your weapon. Make sure you have a good supply of healing and boost items, and keep your inventory organized so you can access items quickly.

3) Map awareness and positioning

Stay aware of the map and place yourself wisely to survive and thrive in PUBG Mobile. Always keep an eye on the diminishing play zone and use your vehicles intelligently to stay within it. During conflicts, seek cover and shelter, and if possible, seize high ground for a tactical advantage.

4) Teamwork and communication

When playing with a team, effective teamwork and communication are critical for victory. To coordinate your actions, use in-game voice chat or external communication tools. Assign duties to your squad members, prioritize restoring fallen comrades, and collaborate to outmaneuver and outgun your opponents.

5) Late-game strategy

As the game advances into the late stage, your tactics must adjust to changing conditions. Predict the final circle placements and carefully position yourself. Consider using silencers to stay hidden while firing and grenades to effectively control encounters. Essentially, keep your cool as the stakes mount.

You'll need to constantly adapt to the meta and map modifications because of the dynamic nature of PUBG Mobile. You can ascend to the top and enjoy triumph on the battlefield with practice, patience, and a strategic attitude.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.