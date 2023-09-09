PUBG Mobile guide for squad matches in Erangel (September 2023)

Erangel is one of the most recognizable maps in PUBG Mobile, with a well-balanced combination of topography and obstacles for team matches. It takes a combination of strong individual skills, outstanding collaboration, and wise decision-making to win squad matches on the Erangel map.

This guide will offer you the skills and knowledge required to succeed in one of PUBG Mobile's most renowned maps whether you're a seasoned veteran or a novice trying to boost your game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to win squad matches in Erangel in PUBG Mobile

1) Landing strategy

The landing tactic of your squad can set the tone for the entire contest in PUBG Mobile. Choosing a landing place that delivers decent loot distribution while limiting early-game encounters is critical. Popular landing zones such as Pochinki, Georgopol, and School can become congested, so consider less-frequented sites such as Mylta Power, Sosnovka Military Base, or Novorepnoye.

To minimize split looting or pandemonium, talk with your squad and establish a landing site everyone agrees on.

2) Looting and load-outs

Loot wisely and organize your loadouts in PUBG Mobile. Erangel possesses a diverse arsenal of weapons, attachments, and equipment. Focus on building a broad armory of weaponry, such as an assault rifle, sniper rifle, or DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle). Attachments like extended magazines, compensators, and sights are critical for boosting the performance of your weapons.

Additionally, for tactical advantages, don't forget utility like grenades and smoke. Remember to share any extra loot with your squadmates so that everyone is properly equipped.

3) Map awareness and positioning

It is critical to stay mindful of the map's dynamics and placement in Erangel. Watch for the diminishing safe zone and strategically position yourself within it. Stay away from the edge to avoid being trapped in the blue zone. When faster rotations are required, use cars discreetly to avoid drawing attention.

When you're inside the safe zone, set up defensive positions in buildings or natural cover to make it tough for opponents to approach unnoticed.

4) Communication and teamwork

Squad success is built on effective communication and teamwork. To communicate with your squadmates, use voice chat or rapid chat instructions. Declare opponent positions, split loot, and plan strategy. To enhance efficiency, assign duties to your squad members, such as a dedicated sniper or medic.

It's also critical to change your approaches based on the changing meta of PUBG Mobile. Unity and synergy are essential whether pressing an opposition squad or defending a compound.

5) Late-game strategy

Your strategy should evolve as you enter the late-game stage. Keep an eye on the kill feed to determine the remaining squads' strengths. Consider high-ground advantage and be aware of potential third-party engagements in Erangel's closing rings. Using smoke grenades for cover and sound to lure attackers can be a game-changing strategy.

Prioritize revives and healing throughout your squad to guarantee you're at your peak performance during key late-game situations.

Continue to practice, keep up with the game's meta, and remember that teamwork makes the dream work in Erangel's battlegrounds.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.