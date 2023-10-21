PUBG Mobile gyroscope guide: Best sensitivity, how to use, and more

PUBG Mobile, also known as PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds Mobile, is a tactical shooter game where your performance on the battlefield depends on your aim. There are two ways of aiming at targets in this game – you can use your fingers to move your aim or the gyroscope to adjust your aim by tilting your mobile device.
In this article, we will walk you through everything about the gyroscope in PUBGM.
What is a gyroscope in PUBG Mobile?
In PUBG Mobile, a gyroscope is a feature that allows you to adjust your aim by tilting your mobile device instead of dragging your fingers on the screen.
Best PUBG Mobile gyroscope sensitivity for no recoil
It's always best to use a personalized sensitivity template for any tactical shooter. This is applicable to PUBGM as well.
To that end, we have listed a few specifics to help you get started.
Customized gyroscope sensitivity
The following sensitivities have been tested on an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. All of the measurements are in percentage.
- Third Person Perspective (TPP ) No Scope: 300
- First Person Perspective (FPP) No Scope: 300
- Red Dot, Holographic, and Aim Assist: 380
- 2x Scope: 400
- 3x Scope and Winchester 94: 260
- 4x Scope and VSS: 250
- 6x Scope: 120
- 8x Scope: 100
If you cannot perform well with these numbers, tweak them to suit your preferences. You can also go with the templates offered by PUBGM.
Low sensitivity for your gyroscope
- TPP No Scope: 85
- FPP No Scope: 75
- Red Dot, Holographic, and Aim Assist: 70
- 2x Scope: 65
- 3x Scope and Winchester 94: 55
- 4x Scope and VSS: 45
- 6x Scope: 30
- 8x Scope: 30
Medium sensitivity for your gyroscope
- TPP No Scope: 110
- FPP No Scope: 90
- Red Dot, Holographic, and Aim Assist: 95
- 2x Scope: 80
- 3x Scope and Winchester 94: 60
- 4x Scope and VSS: 55
- 6x Scope: 40
- 8x Scope: 30
High sensitivity for your gyroscope
- TPP No Scope: 130
- FPP No Scope: 110
- Red Dot, Holographic, and Aim Assist: 110
- 2x Scope: 100
- 3x Scope and Winchester 94: 80
- 4x Scope and VSS: 65
- 6x Scope: 55
- 8x Scope: 40
How to master gyroscope in PUBG Mobile
Practice makes you perfect. So, the more time you put into practicing with the gyroscope, the better you will become. It will take a significant amount of time to get used to this mechanic.
What is the best gyroscope mode in PUBG Mobile?
There are three modes when it comes to the gyroscope in this game:
- Off
- Scope on
- Always on
The first one will keep the gyroscope off at all times. Meanwhile, Scope on will activate it when you aim down your sight using the sight scope attached to your gun.
Always on will keep the gyroscope running throughout the game. It will allow you to control almost all your movements using the gyroscope.
How to turn on the gyroscope in PUBG Mobile
You will have to click on the Settings button. After that, head over to the Sensitivity section and click on Gyroscope. Here, you can select either Scope on or Always on, depending on your playstyle.