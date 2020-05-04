Guns in PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile, there are different cartridges for different types of guns. Every cartridge has a different damage effect, with the 7.62 mm being the more preferred one.

The headshot damages for various weapons in PUBG Mobile varies based on the fire rate and DPS of a cartridge. Let's have a look at the headshot damages for different guns and find out which one is the best to knock down your enemy.

Headshot Damages for different PUBG Guns: AKM, M762, M416 and more

As has already been mentioned, the 7.62 mm cartridge in PUBG Mobile inflicts the greatest damage. It is the most powerful among all cartridges in the game and has an impressive range.

It also performs better against Level 2 and Level 3 armour. The 7.62 mm cartridge is tough to control, though, as its recoil is comparatively high. However, its plus point when compared to 5.56 mm or 9 mm is that the 7.62 mm can deal maximum damage with minimum quantity.

PUBG Snipers: KAR 98, AWM, M24, SKS, SLR and MK14

Damage inflicted by various PUBG Snipers

Kar-98, M24, and AWM can kill a Level 1, Level 2, or no helmet player in a single shot. For a Level 3 helmet, a single bullet of AWM is enough.

The 7.62 mm cartridge in KAR-98 inflicts a damage of 82, while the M24 deals a damage of 88. MK-14 can kill a player with a Level 1 helmet, whereas it deals damage of 86 and 64 on Level 2 and Level 3 gears respectively.

Damage of snipers VSS, M24, Kar-98, MK-14, Win 98, and AWM

Mini-14 does a damage of 75 to Level 1, 65 to Level 2, and 48 to Level 3.

SLR deals more damage than SKS. SLR does 95 on Level 2 and 85 on Level 3 armours. Similarly, VSS has a damage of 35, with 0.086s Time Between Shots (TBS).

PUBG Assault Rifles: M416, M16A4, AKM, Groza, and DP-28

Damage of Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile

The 5.66 mm cartridge in M416 and M16A4 inflicts a damage of 71 on Level 1, 61 on Level 2, and 45 on Level 3 armour.

The G36C and QBZ-95 can do a damage of 43 apiece, with fire rates of 0.086 and 0.082 respectively.

AKM and Groza inflicts damage of 81 on Level 1, 69 on Level 2, and 51 on Level 3 armour.

The DP-28 does a damage of 96 to no helmet, and damages of 64, 54 and 41 on Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 respectively.

Damage for M249 and DP-28

PUBG SMGs and Shotguns

Damage of SMGs in PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile, Thompson is the best SMG for head damage. It inflicts damage of 70 on no helmet, 50 on Level 1, 40 on Level 2 and 30 to Level 3 armour.

UMP has a Hit damage of 35 while the other two SMGs, Vector and UZI, have hit damages of 31 and 23, respectively.

All shotguns are single shot kills irrespective of helmet type. The base damage of S686 and S1897 is 216, while that of the S12K is 198.