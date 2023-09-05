PUBG Mobile hip-fire guide (September 2023)

Mastering the art of hip-fire in PUBG Mobile can offer you an advantage in a variety of combat circumstances. While aiming down sights (ADS) offers precision, hip-firing can be essential in close-quarters combat or when you need to maintain mobility. This article will shed light on everything about hip-fire accuracy and its effectiveness, from weapon selection and crosshair placement to movement tactics and attachment usage..

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Weapon selection, crosshair placement, and more tips for mastering hip-fire in PUBG Mobile

1) Weapon selection and hip-fire suitability

One of the most crucial components of effective hip-firing is picking the right weapon in PUBG Mobile. Each firearm is different in terms of hip-fire accuracy. Shotguns and submachine guns (SMGs) are frequently more accurate in hip-fire mode than assault rifles and sniper rifles. Certain additions, such as laser sights, can, however, increase hip-fire accuracy for all weapons.

Understanding the strengths and disadvantages of your selected weapon is critical. SMGs and shotguns excel at close-range hip-firing, whilst assault rifles shine during mid-range confrontations. Customize your loadout to ensure you have a diverse arsenal of weaponry fit for a variety of situations.

2) Practice crosshair placement

While hip-firing does not need aiming down sights, precise crosshair placement is still essential in PUBG Mobile. Maintain your crosshair at head level at all times and anticipate your opponent's actions. When hip-firing, this will make it easier to swiftly coordinate your shots. As the enemy strafes or changes direction, prepare to adjust your crosshair.

Improve your crosshair placement abilities by practicing in training mode or casual matches. The more you practice, the more automatic it will become, allowing you to quickly lock onto targets.

3) Movement and positioning

Dynamic movement is frequently used in effective hip-firing in PUBG Mobile. Strafing, jumping, and crouching can assist you in avoiding opponent shots while retaining accuracy. These movement techniques must be mastered for close-quarters combat. However, to be accurate, you must strike a balance between mobility and shooting.

Use concealment to your advantage as well. Position yourself near cover objects like walls, trees, or boulders to allow you to peek out and hip-fire while reducing your exposure to enemy fire. This strategy can provide a huge advantage in gunfights.

4) Use attachments wisely

Attachments can have a big impact on your weapon's hip-fire performance in PUBG Mobile. The laser sight is one of the most helpful hip-firing accessories. It lowers hip-fire spread, resulting in more accurate shots. If you have a weapon with an open slot, installing a laser sight should be your top priority.

Consider other attachments that boost stability, such as vertical or angled grips. These can aid with the regulation of recoil when hip-firing, letting you maintain superior accuracy during prolonged firefights.

5) Sensitivity settings and practice

It is critical to fine-tune your sensitivity settings for accurate hip-firing. Experiment with several sensitivity settings to discover your preferred conditions. Some players prefer increased sensitivity for quick crosshair adjustments, while others go lower for more precise control.

Practice is vital once you've determined your sensitivity settings. Spend time in training mode or casual matches to obtain a feel for your preferred sensitivity and hone your hip-firing abilities. Pay attention to your accuracy while practicing, and make modifications as appropriate.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.