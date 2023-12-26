PUBG Mobile hot-drop strategy (December 2023)

PUBG Mobile has always captivated mobile players with its furious combat and creative gameplay. The hot-drop approach, in which players drop into crowded places to start a fight immediately and earn loot, is one of the most thrilling parts of the game. To be the last person standing in the hot zones on the map, you must be dedicated to honing your game knowledge and mechanical skill.

This guide will help you become an expert in landing at PUBG Mobile's hot-drops by offering three key elements to improve your gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to survive hot-drops in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Location selection

Choosing the appropriate hot-drop location in PUBG Mobile is essential for a winning strategy in December 2023. Stay informed about modifications to the map and player-favorite spots.

Pick locations with high loot, such as Pochinki, School, or Pecado, as these attract many opponents and provide ample opportunities for early kills and loot collection. To ensure you land before of your rivals in this battle royale game, keep the flight path in mind and select a location that permits a quick drop.

2) Loot swiftly and early engagements

Efficiency is crucial when planning to land at a hot-drop. You need to prioritize looting for armor, weapons, and medical supplies as soon as you land. Time is of the essence, so take advantage of anything that comes up quickly and start skirmishes early to surprise your opponents.

You need to look out for weapons like assault rifles or submachine guns that offer a decent balance between power and versatility. Quick eliminations will increase your loot and prevent you from getting caught off guard, improving your chances of winning the early game in PUBG Mobile.

3) Adaptability and map awareness

Since PUBG Mobile is a dynamic game, you have to keep adjusting your strategy. Keep an eye on both the reducing play zone and the kill feed to stay informed of the ever-changing situation surrounding you. If the original hot-drop location becomes unsafe or overly crowded, be prepared to quickly move to a less active area. You can also use vehicles to cover the ground fast.

You need to always remain acutely aware of the surrounding area and any potential dangers in your environment. This will increase your chances of surviving in PUBG Mobile and improve your gameplay as well.

The PUBG Mobile hot-drop technique remains an interesting, high-risk, high-reward strategy as of December 2023. You can differentiate yourself from competitors by being proficient at quick decision-making, efficient looting, and adapting to the constantly shifting battlefield.

Remember that the goal is to not only make it through the intense drop but also to come out of it with the tools and eliminations needed to guarantee a top-ranked finish.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country can instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.