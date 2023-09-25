PUBG Mobile guide for winning early fights (September 2023)

Winning early fights is crucial for a strong start in PUBG Mobile classic matches. By extension, it's also essential to obtaining the coveted Chicken Dinner. To assist players in starting strong, this article will highlight the critical abilities and details, from selecting the ideal drop site and hoarding loot efficiently to understanding fight tactics.

Both veterans and novices can utilize these tactics to ensure a great beginning to their quest for Chicken Dinner.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Prioritize essentials, use tactical cover, and more to win early fights in PUBG Mobile

1) Choose your drop location wisely

Early-game success begins with your landing spot in PUBG Mobile. Opt for a location that strikes a balance between loot quality and competition. To that end, popular places like Pochinki or School offer great loot but attract more players. Alternatively, you can choose less crowded areas like Gatka or Zharki to gear up safely. Keep an eye on the flight path and adjust your landing spot accordingly to minimize the risk of immediate confrontations.

2) Loot efficiently and prioritize essentials

Once you land, quickly loot nearby buildings. Prioritize essentials like weapons, armor, and healing items. For example, a good early-game loadout usually consists of an automatic weapon (like an assault rifle or SMG), a shotgun for close combat, and enough ammunition.

Furthermore, Level 2 armor and a first aid kit or bandages are crucial for surviving early skirmishes. Don't forget to grab a helmet for head protection.

3) Listen and remain vigilant

Sound plays a significant role in PUBG Mobile, so keep your volume up and listen for footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle noises. This will help you detect nearby enemies and blindside them. Use the minimap to keep an eye on your surroundings, and make use of the callout icon to mark enemy locations for your team. Remember to move quietly when necessary, as sprinting or running can give away your position.

4) Master the art of combat

Winning early fights depends on your combat skills in PUBG Mobile. Practice aiming and recoil control to increase your accuracy. In close-range encounters, use hip fire for faster target acquisition. Meanwhile, engaging enemies at a distance requires scopes and aim down sights for precise shots.

Strafe and jump while firing to make yourself a harder target. Communication with your team is key, so use voice chat or quick chat messages to coordinate attacks and share enemy information.

5) Use cover strategically

During early fights, the cover is your best friend. When engaging enemies, make use of natural terrain, buildings, and objects to protect yourself. Furthermore, avoid standing in open areas, as this makes you an easy target.

Use the lean function to peek around corners or from behind the cover without fully exposing yourself. Above all else, keep track of the play zone's location and have an escape route in mind if you need to retreat.

By following these five key instructions, you can boost your chances of success and set the stage for a triumphant trip in the PUBG Mobile battlegrounds.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players from the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.