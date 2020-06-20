PUBG Mobile: How to control AKM recoil

PUBG Mobile has a variety of weapons that players can master and use to their advantage.

The AKM is one of the most-preferred guns in the game, but it's recoil is often an issue.

How to control AKM's recoil in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile continues to be the most popular battle royale game across the globe, and one reason for this are the frequent updates that keep players hooked. With the recent update to the season, the ranks of each player was reset. Which meant all of them had to push up their ranks again, so that they could reach higher tiers. However, PUBG Mobile players need to be good in order to improve rankings, and this includes knowing to use firearms efficiently.

Also read: Which country is PUBG Mobile Lite from? Answering the origin question

AKM is one of the most-used Assault Rifles (AR) in PUBG Mobile, and is preferred by players due to its ability to deal severe damage. However, for some, its recoil is a concern, as this makes it difficult to land shots on the enemy.

The usage of the weapon requires a lot of practice, and with that in mind, let's see how players can control recoil of the AKM.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Top 5 guns with the highest damage

How to control the recoil of AKM in PUBG Mobile

Attachments

The right attachments are needed for any gun to function to its full potential, and they also aid players in various ways. The AKM has three attachments slots, and choosing the right ones for each is important.

Advertisement

The compensator is recommended, as it reduces vertical and horizontal recoil, while the scope is a matter of preference. However, firing at mid/long range is difficult due to its recoil.

Spraying and tapping

Players need to adapt to different shooting techniques based on the distance of the foe. During close combat, spraying is the best option for them. But for mid-range battles, it is recommended that players tap at the enemy, increasing their accuracy and landing more shots on the opponent.

Movement

It would be ideal if players do not move much while firing the AKM, as movement could make it more difficult to hit their foes. Players can hipfire or move while shooting in close combat, and should also practice how to crouch while firing.

AKM is one of the harder guns to master in the game, so players need to practice a lot at the training grounds by following various drills like trying to shoot a moving target while strafing, practicing the spray and so forth.

Also read: Three teams disqualified, Ronak joins GodLike for PMIS 2020

They should also play TDM matches with the AKM to get used to its recoil.