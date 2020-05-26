PUBG Mobile: How to download 0.19.0 beta update

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta version is now available for players to download

PUBG Mobile Season 13 has just begun after the recent 0.18.0 update, two weeks ago. Some players are yet to test the new features of 0.18.0, however, Tencent Games have wasted no time in releasing the beta version of the next update.

Also Read: Karakin or Erangel 2.0? PUBG Mobile teases new map announcement

Now the beta version of 0.19.0 is out, and the PUBG Mobile players from all around the world can test new features, before they are put in the actual game.

Several changes have been made and a new map has been added to this iteration of the game. The name for the map is not revealed and is named as secret map. Also, there are changes in graphic settings, layout options, and a new library TDM mode has been added.

Also Read: PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India series in-game qualifiers end date changed

In the recent announcement on the official discord server, the official download link for 0.19.0 Beta update APK is made available to the players to test the new version.

Also Read: 5 best games in India that can run on Intel HD graphics

Follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Version –

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Version APK:

https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Advertisement

Download the file from the link given above. Go to the setting and enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option. Install the beta version. Open the game and login in to the guest account. Enjoy testing new features.

To download and install the beta version of PUBG Mobile, make sure your device meets the minimum requirements.

Since this is a beta version, there will be a lot of in-game bugs and glitches. Hence the players are expected to report the bugs and glitches so that these can be patched and fixed.

This update is expected to roll out just before the end of this season.