PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile emulator for PC

PUBG Mobile (Gameloop)

PlayerUnknown's Battleground is a generation-defining game that is available on almost all platforms. Like many other early access games, PUBG was released on Steam as an early access game. PUBG was not that great of a game in its early phases. It had many bugs, optimization issues, questionable servers, and many more issues that affect a player's gaming experience.

The Battle Royale theme made PUBG stand up to big AAA games and with time, it became one of the most famous games of this generation. Ever since it has gained immense popularity, PUBG has launched on many platforms. On the mobile platform, PUBG achieved feats that many other games haven't been able to.

How to play PUBG Mobile on PC?

PUBG Mobile has a huge and consistent flow of players. It is also famous among new and veteran streamers. Two of the most obvious reasons for that are -

PUBG Mobile offers a huge viewership.

PUBG mobile is less punishing than PUBG PC.

PUBG Mobile Lite (New Mode)

You will need an emulator to play PUBG Mobile on PC. Downloading emulators for PUBG Mobile is not a difficult task. However, it can become a tedious chore for some people who are not that friendly with the internet.

For such players, we have mentioned a few simple steps below to download the PUBG Mobile emulator for PC.

Search for Gameloop in your web browser.

On the main page, click on the games tab.

Select PUBG Mobile.

You will be redirected to the PUBG Mobile emulator page.

Select the version from the drop-down menu.

Click on download.

Highlighted features of Gameloop are -

Advertisement