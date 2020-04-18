PUBG Mobile: How to get free Scar-L gun skin in PUBG Mobile?

Here are the steps to get free weapon skins and other rewards in PUBG Mobile.

These rewards are available only to the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta testers.

​ PUBG Mobile Free Rewards

The beta testing for the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is still underway, with developers making strong efforts to revamp the game. Amid this new update, officials have introduced several new additions to the beta version of the game. After updating their game to the latest version, players can try out the new features in the Training Map.

At the time of the announcement of the beta release, PUBG Mobile officials revealed that a bunch of additional rewards will also be given to the testers. Following the latest beta update, Tencent Games has approved these rewards, and players can now redeem them.

Follow the steps listed below to receive these exclusive rewards in your inventory:

Steps to get free PUBG Mobile Weapon Skin and other in-game items:

#1 Open PUBG Mobile beta application on your smartphone

Open Game

#2 Login to your account, if you haven't already

Login Page

#3 An update pop-up will appear on the screen; Download and install the latest update

Update Pop-Up

#4 Open the mail section and chose the mail with subject "Guncraft reward"

Guncraft mail

#5 Get your free rewards by hitting the collect button

Rewards list

However, it's not yet confirmed whether these rewards will remain in the user's inventory in the global version of the game. As per some unofficial sources, these gift items might only be valid in the beta version.

In the previous update of PUBG Mobile, the staff team added the new Arctic or Cold mode to the game, where players will have to survive cold wave storms by keeping their body temperature warm. Moreover, in the forthcoming update, players can enjoy several new maps and modes like Miramar 2.0, Bluehole Mode, Training map, and more.

Advertisement

Related: PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update confirmed leaks

Apart from all these exciting new additions, the Season 13 Royale Pass is also expected to unlock upon the arrival of the 0.18.0 update. Regarding this, a bunch of RP rewards have been leaked, and you can find a complete list of them in the article mentioned below:

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass All Reward leaks