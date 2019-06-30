PUBG Mobile India Tournament: Registration date, 4 cities to host and everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile India Tournament

India is superhyped about PUBG Mobile. After the huge success of the tournaments like PUBG Mobile Star Challenge, PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, PUBG Mobile Club Open, Tencent has revealed the biggest ever PUBG Mobile tournament of India which is named as PUBG Mobile India Tournament.

As per the social media posts of PUBG Mobile, the tournament is expected to be the biggest ever PUBG Mobile tournament in India.

Until now, four cities have already been announced and the tournament is coming to our favourite cities. On 24th June, Jaipur, the pink city, was selected as the 1st city to host the tournament. Later on 28th June 2019, Guwahati was the 2nd city to be announced for the same. Pune was the next city to get added on the list on 29th June 2019. And today, surprisingly Vizag was announced as the 4th city for hosting the PUBG Mobile India Tournament.

Although we are yet to know about the number of cities for the tournament but every day they are adding one city to their list. So, maybe there could be a few more cities to be announced in the next days.

From the Facebook posts, we can infer that, OPPO has signed up as one the main sponsor of PUBG Mobile India Tournament. And, the good news is, the registration for the tournament is going live from tomorrow (July 1, 2019).

So, pack your bags and get ready to register for the biggest ever PUBG mobile tournament of India. Although we are yet to know about the registration and qualification process, but it is expected to be the same as the previous tournaments.

Also, read