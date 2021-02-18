PUBG Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile KR: 3 major differences announced in 2020

PUBG Mobile has reached a mythical level of popularity in India. The game has been incredibly successful on all fronts and had a far-reaching impact in developing mobile Esports. It boasted a considerably vast player base in India that was left thoroughly disheartened after the news of its formal suspension by the government.

The Indian PUBG Mobile community hoped for the game's return, and the announcement of the Indian version provided the players with momentary respite. An official press release suggested that the Indian version would feature specific changes to reflect local players' needs.

PUBG Mobile Korea is one of the most popular localized adaptations of the game. This article discusses the differences between the Korean and the Indian versions based on the information available.

Read: PUBG Mobile emerges as the second highest-earning mobile game in January 2021, Genshin Impact in 4th place.

PUBG Mobile India vs. PUBG Mobile Kr version: 3 major differences

A press release by PUBG Corporation stated the following about the in-game changes:

Advertisement

"Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game."

More importantly, the game will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.”

Green hit effect

Hit effects in PUBG Mobile KR

PUBG Mobile Korean version features an option to customize the hit effect's color or the bloodstain effect. One of the changes announced in the Indian version is the color of the hit effect. It will be locked to green with likely no option to change it. This feature would indicate the virtual nature of the title.

Read: PUBG Mobile vs. COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for 4 GB RAM Android phones?

Feature to limit game time

Advertisement

Feature to limit game time

In a press release, the South Korean company also announced a new feature to restrict game time, particularly for younger audiences. The feature put into place will promote healthy gaming habits among users across the country.

The global version earlier had such a feature in India, but the new Indian version is expected to have stern restrictions. However, the same cannot be said about the feature in PUBG Mobile Korea.

Default character clothing

Character clothing

PUBG Mobile Indian version will be set in a virtual simulation training ground, and all-new characters in the game will automatically begin fully clothed. Though the players will have the option to customize the characters like in every other iteration of the title, they won't undress the characters like in the global or Korean version.

Read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update (Global version): APK download link and list of added features.