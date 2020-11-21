PUBG Mobile Indian version vs PUBG Mobile Global version: Major differences

Around a week ago, millions of PUBG Mobile fans in India received the news of their favorite game making a comeback in India. After the announcement by PUBG Corporation of a version specifically for Indian users, the fans were excited, to say the least.

In the press release, the South Korean company announced that they would be investing $100 million in the country and would also set up a branch office in India. The press release also stated that in-game content would be modified to cater to the needs and preferences of local users. These changes were aimed at creating healthy gameplay habits and culture.

In this article, we look at some of the major differences between the global version and the Indian version of the game.

PUBG Mobile Indian versions vs PUBG Mobile Global version

In the press release, PUBG Corporation stated,

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.”

According to the press release, here are the three major differences in PUBG Mobile Indian version.

#1 Feature to restrict the game time for younger players

(Image via YJ Gamer / YouTube)

The Indian version of the game would have a feature to limit the game time for the younger audience. This helps promote healthy gameplay habits. The global version of the game had some restrictions, but this is expected to be slightly stricter.

#2 Default character clothing

Image via: hdqwalls.com

The Indian version of the game would be set in a virtual simulation training ground and all the characters present in PUBG Mobile India will be fully clothed by default.

#3 Hit effect changed to green

Hit Effect

In the global version of PUBG Mobile, users can change the color of the hit effect. However, according to the press release, it would be locked to green in the Indian version. This has been done to indicate the virtual nature of the game.

The journey of PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile fans in India were left shocked after the Government of India suspended 118 apps and games, including PUBG Mobile, in September. Since then, users have been waiting for the revival of the beloved title in the country.

The positive development of the official press release provided users with huge relief.

After the announcement, several clips of a trailer/advertisement featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan were posted on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile.

However, the exact date of the game's release hasn’t been revealed yet. Fans aren't happy with the delay of release and have posted about the same on Twitter.

