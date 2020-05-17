PUBG Mobile: Ishant Sharma says playing PUBG after getting married 'invites a fight'

Ishant Sharma revealed that he doesn't play PUBG Mobile

Indian speedster Ishant Sharma made a hilarious revelation when he spoke about not playing the popular game PUBG Mobile. The IPL pacer cheekily revealed how PUBG Mobile was one of the main reasons for him picking up a fight with his better half.

Speaking in a live Instagram session with IPL team Delhi Capitals, Sharma took a funny jibe at married people playing PUBG Mobile, even advising them not to get hooked to the popular game. He also revealed that he was glued to PS4 during his single days, but left it ever since he got married.

He said:

"I don't play PUBG. If you are playing PUBG and wife sees it, then it's definitely not good. You shouldn't play PUBG after getting married, because it invites a fight. I used to play PS4 when I was single."

Sharma talked on several topics, including the option of playing behind closed doors once cricket returns. He expressed his happiness at football returning, after the Bundesliga kick-started yesterday without crowds in attendance.

According to Sharma, the adjustment to empty stadiums will be key after this tough situation gets over. He stated how players will need to get used to matches being played without any crowds as early as possible.

He said:

"It's good that Bundesliga is back. Obviously you're not used to playing without crowds but slowly you will have to get used to it as well. You have no other option till COVID-19 goes away."

Yuzvendra Chahal's PUBG Mobile character

Yuzvendra Chahal (L) is known to be a fan of PUBG Mobile

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently revealed his in-game name and the outfit he uses in PUBG Mobile through a story he posted on Instagram.

The Instagram story revealed that Chahal's IGN is 'REIGN『Yuzi』'. It also showed his Fire Ranger outfit, along with his clan name as indicated by the IGN- REIGN.

Yuzvendra Chahal played a game of PUBG Mobile with IPL star Rahul Tewatia