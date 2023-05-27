PUBG Mobile Karol G collaboration - How to get the Pop star's skin for free

PUBG Mobile is a renowned battle royale title developed by PUBG Studios, Tencent Games, and Krafton. Like other online multiplayer shooting games, it is known to receive frequent updates that include new events, in-game collectibles, tournaments, and even collaborations with celebrities to rejuvenate the battle royale experience for existing players and welcome new ones.

Recently, PUBG Mobile entered into a collaborative partnership with world-famous pop star Karol G. The Colombian singer and songwriter is known for launching several albums such as Ocean, Unstoppable, and most notably, her recent album Manana Sera Bonito.

Now, Karol G has joined hands with PUBG Mobile in the form of a playable outfit that can be obtained in-game, and fans of the pop star could not be any more excited.

Guide to getting Karol G's outfit for free in PUBG Mobile

Krafton's collaboration with Karol G will last until June 21, 2023, and will bring in two specially designed and event-exclusive outfits that are based on her $trip Love Tour. These skins can only be acquired by snagging a special Karol G crate that can be found while playing battle royale matches.

Like all crates that are found in the game, there is no specific time or place at which they'll appear on the map, so you'll have to keep your eyes peeled and scour the entirety of the map to locate the crate and obtain your new Karol G outfits for free. Although it involves a heavy risk of exposing yourself on the battlefield, it is a risk worth taking if you are a fan of the Latin pop star and wish to add two new outfits to your collection.

In addition to the skins, you will also have access to the new Karol G Voice Pack with special commands to spice up gameplay.

Regarding the partnership with Karol G, Anthony Crouts, Sr. Director of Marketing at Level Infinite, said the following:

“Karol G’s evocative music and empowering lyrics inspire fans every day around the world. She radiates confidence and strength, which is exactly what players exude on the battleground. We’re thrilled to provide players a new way to connect with their favorite artist and can’t wait for everyone to join her in PUBG MOBILE.”

Karol G expressed her excitement by saying:

"I'm excited to partner with PUBG Mobile to offer my fans the chance to play my exclusive character and rock two of my favorite costumes from my $trip Love Tour. It was really important to me that my in-game character reflects my style and my strong and spicy personality."

She also talked about incorporating aspects of her new album into the game:

"It's been an incredible experience collaborating on this epic campaign and seeing elements of my new album 'Mañana Será Bonito' come to life in PUBG Mobile. From now until June 21st, squad up with your Besties in the world's best battle royale mobile game."ˇ

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, so players from the country are advised to avoid playing the game. However, PUBG New State can be downloaded and played by gamers in this region.

