Karol G Manana Sera Bonito Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Karol G has announced a new tour, titled Manana Sera Bonito, which is scheduled to take place from August 3, 2023, to September 7, 2023, at venues across the US. The tour immediately follows the singer's previous trek, Bichita Tour, which ran from October 27, 2021, to March 12, 2023.

The singer announced the tour, during which she will perform at the Chicago Lollapalooza, via a post on her official Instagram page.

Ticketmaster presale registration is available through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Program until April 30, 2023, at 10 am local time. The presale begins on May 4, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets will be available starting May 5, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced yet.

Karol G building momentum for her fourth album

The Columbian singer is going on tour in support of her fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, which was released on February 24, 2023, to critical acclaim. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, her first album to do so.

The full list of dates and venues for the Karol G tour is listed below:

August 3, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 11, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

August 18, 2023 – Pasadena, California at Rose Bowl

August 25, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium

August 29, 2023 – Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium

September 2, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Cotton Bowl

September 7, 2023 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

Aside from the tour, the singer also made her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 15, 2023, where she performed Mientras Me Curo Del Cora and Tus Gafitas.

Tracing Karol G and her career

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known by her stage name Karol G, is a Colombian singer who was born on February 14, 1991. The singer began her career at the age of 14 with her participation in the Columbian edition of the X Factor. After her participation there, she was signed on by Flamingo Records, following which she adopted her stage name formally.

Karol G began releasing singles while studying music at the University of Antioquia, as well as performing as support for artists such as Reykon in 2012. She traveled to Miami shortly after that, where she was declined a contract by Universal.

In an exclusive interview with Papermag in 2019, the singer elaborated on the rejection and how it sparked her career's progression:

"About nine years ago, I went to Miami for the first time; my parents got me a meeting [with the label]. I presented my project, and they liked it. But they said I could maybe be a songwriter, but a woman making reggaeton? That wouldn't work."

She added:

"I always said that if we'd made money per miles, we'd be millionaires. It was a long process... and because of it, I can truly enjoy what's happening now."

Karol G released her debut studio album, Unstoppable, on October 27, 2017. The album was a mild success, peaking at numbers 79 and 192 on the Spanish album chart and the Billboard 200 album chart, respectively.

The singer achieved critical acclaim with her third studio album, KG0516, which was released on March 26, 2021. The album peaked at numbers 3 and 20 on the Spanish and Billboard 200 album charts, respectively.

