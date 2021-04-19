PUBG Mobile Korea is a localized version explicitly developed for users from Korea and Japan. The game has a vast player base besides these two regions, making it one of the most prominent alternatives to the game’s global version.

In an unexpected recent development, PUBG Mobile Korea announced restrictions on the game’s availability for users from regions other than its legal countries, i.e., Korea and Japan.

These restrictions will come into the picture over the next few weeks. This move came like a bolt from the blue, and players haven’t been pleased about it.

PUBG Mobile KR India restriction: All you need to know

Even before the suspension of PUBG Mobile in India, the Korean counterpart had been the go-to version for many users primarily due to the comprehensive option of in-game items that could often be availed for free.

After the suspension of the renowned battle royale title in the country, many users switched to the Korean version. But in a shocking turn of events, this version will soon become inaccessible for Indian users.

The announcement on the official social media handles stated the following:

1) From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account cannot settle the payment in KRJP build.

2) From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account might find network troubles during the play.

3) From 2021/06/30, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with a KRJP build account will not be able to log in anymore.

(For users living in India, the upper three changes will be put into effect from 2021/06/30 together)

Same announcement in the PUBG Mobile Korea version

The same information is displayed when users run PUBG Mobile Korea.

According to the announcement, the restrictions will be gradually put into effect, commencing from early May to late June.

The game is set to stop altogether functioning for Indian players from June 30th, 2021.

In accordance with the above measures, a part of the Terms of Service is scheduled to be revised on June 30th, 2021. A new clause (Article 19 Paragraph 14) will be added, which states the following:

“This application and this service can be used only from Japan and the Republic of Korea. We shall be able to determine your area of use by any method that we consider reasonable, such as your IP address.”

Many Indian players have viewed it as a step towards the game’s comeback in the country. However, these are mere rumors and speculations and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

