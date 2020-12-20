PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update download for worldwide users in 2020 (APK + OBB) and TapTap method

PUBG Mobile lite is the toned-down variant of the renowned battle royale title PUBG Mobile. It has been over a year since its release, and the game has managed to create a space for itself in the BR genre on the mobile platform.

The streamlined version requires 1 GB of RAM and around 600 MB of storage. The developers roll out updates that introduce new features and keeps the game engaging and fresh.

The 0.20.0 update hit the game's servers last month and brought in a bunch of new features. The users can download/update it directly from the Google Play Store or use APK+OBB files or do it via TapTap.

This article provides them with a step-by-step guide to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile lite using the APK + OBB files and TapTap.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update using APK + OBB and TapTap method for worldwide

#1 APK file

The players do not need an OBB file, and only the APK will suffice. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Press the APK download option to begin the download.

The size of the APK file is 575 MB, and so the users must make sure that there is sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Step 3: Enable the‘ Install from unknown source’ option by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 4: Locate and install the APK.

After the installation is complete, the users can enjoy playing the streamlined game.

If the players encounter a parsing error, they can consider downloading the file again and follow the steps mentioned above.

#2 TapTap

Users can follow the given steps to download PUBG Mobile lite from TapTap:

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from its official website. Users can click on the link given below to visit it.

TapTap website: Click here.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile lite and select the most relevant result.

Step 3: Lastly, press the download button.

After the download and installation processes conclude, users can enjoy the PUBG Mobile lite 0.20.0 update.