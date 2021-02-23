PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update (global version): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a prevalent battle royale title that is compatible with low-end devices and runs smoothly on phones with 1 GB of RAM.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite global version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM phones in 2021?

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version using APK file

The APK file size is 575 MB, and users must ensure there is sufficient space on their devices before downloading it. The size of the in-game update may vary depending on the device.

Users with the older 0.20.0 version installed on their devices can download the update in-game. Simultaneously, others can first download the older one and then update it to the latest version.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22: Launch date, leaked free rewards, WP price, and more

Users can follow these steps to download and install the latest version:

Advertisement

Step 1: They have to download the APK file from the official website, which they can access here.

Step 2: After the download is complete, users have to locate and install the application. They must enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option before installation.

Step 3: Next, users can open the game. A pop-up appears, prompting the users to update their game.

Step 4: They can press the update button. Once the patch is complete, players can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

In case gamers encounter an error stating, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can consider downloading the APK file again and following the steps as above.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Call of Duty Mobile: Which game has more battle royale maps and game modes?