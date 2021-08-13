PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version update: Latest APK download link for Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite was explicitly created for users without high-end devices to deliver an exhilarating battle royale experience. According to the official website, the game is compatible with devices with less RAM and can run on devices with 1 GB of RAM.

Currently, the toned-down version is only available on Android devices. Players may get PUBG Mobile Lite through the Google Play Store or by downloading the APK from the official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and thus, users from the country must refrain from downloading it.

Steps to install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version

In order to get the latest version of the game, you must first download the 0.21.0 APK and then download the patch within the game. You can follow these steps to get the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version:

Players need to click the APK download button to get the file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 1: This link will take you to the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite, through which you can download the APK file.

Step 2: After downloading the file, enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option and install the APK.

Click the 'Update' button to get the latest version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: You have to open the game. A dialog box will appear asking you to download a patch. Click the update button to download the latest version.

If your game is stuck in a loop of patches, you can repair the game client to solve this problem.

You can log in normally to play the latest version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: After you have downloaded the patch, you will need to restart the game. After that, log in using your PUBG Mobile Lite ID to enjoy playing the latest version.

If you get an error message saying there was a problem parsing the package while installing the APK, you can re-download the APK file from the website and repeat the process.

Note: The APK file from the official website is 674 MB in size. Users will also need to download a 153 MB in-game patch. As a result, users must check that they have enough storage space on their Android devices before starting the download.

Edited by Sabine Algur