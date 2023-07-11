PUBG Mobile Lite APK download link and guide for July 2023

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular mobile battle royale title that is explicitly aimed at players with entry-level handsets. The game is specifically available only for Android and is compatible with more devices than its regular counterpart. Moreover, the developers have optimized it for devices with less RAM without compromising much on the gameplay experience.

The battle royale title has low minimum specifications and can be played on devices with 1 GB of RAM. At the same time, the installation package weighs about 720 MB. However, a better device is required for the optimum experience.

Disclaimer: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile Lite in India, players from the region are advised not to download or play the game. They have BGMI, a dedicated battle royale title by Krafton for the Indian audience.

PUBG Mobile Lite APK download link and steps

Since the latest PUBG Mobile Lite APK file is offered directly on the website, installing the game via it is convenient. You do not have to search for third-party sites to get the legit file. Here is a step-by-step for you to follow to download the APK file and successfully install the game:

Step 1: Click here to access the game’s official website, which hosts the APK file.

Clicking the APK download button will get you the latest APK file (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: After accessing the webpage on any web browser, click the APK download button in the center of the screen. The download will begin shortly.

The current version of the battle royale title is 0.25.0, and the file size is 714 MB. You will need sufficient storage space on your device to download the file, install it, and download additional resource packs.

Step 3: Toggle on Install from Unknown Source option and complete the APK installation process.

Step 4: Open the battle royale game and download the relevant updates.

Step 5: Finally, you can sign into your existing account or create a new one to play PUBG Mobile Lite on your device. You may have to download additional resource packs as well.

In certain situations, if you face an error informing you, “There was a problem parsing the package,” you can first attempt a reinstallation. If the problem persists, you can redownload the APK file from the official website and repeat the installation steps. This will solve the error in most situations.

You may download the game through Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

If you do not wish to use the APK but prefer downloading it through the virtual stores, you may access the Google Play Store and search for PUBG Mobile. You can subsequently choose the relevant option and click the install button.

Poll : 0 votes