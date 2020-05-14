PUBG Mobile Lite: How to play Payload Mode in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update?

PUBG Mobile Lite Payload Mode

In the most recent update, PUBG Mobile Lite received some fantastic additions. Among the new changes, the developers have added Falcon, Payload mode, BRDM-2 and much more in the game.

Amidst all this, a new Payload mode has been introduced under the Evo ground or arcade section of the game. The new Payload mode will be featured in the Erangel map, along with some of the exclusive vehicles and weapons. As the new update has commenced, the Payload mode is now available to play in the game. To play this particular mode, follow some simple steps listed below:

Grab the loot and go! 💰



Payload Mode is a true adrenaline rush on PUBG MOBILE LITE! pic.twitter.com/ZLGCWCxUpv — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 13, 2020

Steps to play Payload Mode in PUBG Mobile Lite:

In order to play the new Payload mode, one needs to download the 0.17.0 update first. One can download the latest update from here. After downloading the update, follow these steps:

Open PUBG Mobile Lite in your phone Log in to your account or proceed via a guest account Click on the start button and numerous options will be shown on screen Go to the arcade mode and choose Payload mode Once the selection completes, click on the ready button to enter the game

As mentioned earlier, there's a lot to explore in the newly introduced Payload mode. While playing it, players will get a chance to use some of the exclusive weapons like M3E1-A, MGL Grenade Launcher and RPG 7. These weapons are only available in the Payload mode.

PUBG Mobile Lite Payload Mode

Apart from this, helicopters will also spawn on various locations on the map. However, helicopters have mostly been spotted in POIs, including Pochinki and School. Moreover, riding a helicopter in PUBG Mobile Lite is not a difficult task. Players are only required to ascend or descend while flying in the air.

The BRDM vehicle is another new addition in the Payload Mode in Erangel. It is a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that can be ridden both in land and in water. The BRDM is probably the safest vehicle in the game in terms of being completely secure, featuring the highest hit points in the game. It thus does not allow players to shoot on the go.