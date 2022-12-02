PUBG Mobile Lite latest APK download link and guide

PUBG Mobile Lite, which was supposed to be a compressed version of Tencent Games and Level Infinite's PUBG Mobile, has successfully created a fanbase for itself. The Android game has clocked over 100 million installs on the Play Store, with an average rating of 4.1 stars across 8.23 million reviews.

However, the popular game from Level Infinite is inconsistent with receiving updates as the developers/publishers take months to push each update. The developers rolled out the current version, 0.23.1, via an in-game update a few months back. At the same time, 0.23.0 was released via the Play Store in June.

PUBG Mobile Lite APK: Download link and how to install the 0.23.1 version

One can install PUBG Mobile Lite from Google Play Store (Image via Google)

Like PUBG Mobile, its Lite version also has Google Play Store authentication, which means players can download the latest update by accessing the game's page. They can use the following link that will redirect them to PUBG Mobile Lite's Play Store page:

Google Play Store link for PUBG Mobile's Lite variant: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.iglite&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Players can tap on the "Install" or "Update" button based on whether they have already installed the Tencent Games-developed BR shooter (almost 946 MB). Once installed, they can download the 0.23.1 version with a size of around 226 MB after opening PUBG Mobile's Lite version.

A direct download link is available on the official website (Image via Tencent Games / Level Infinite)

Instead of using the Play Store link to download the 0.23.0 version, fans can go ahead and use the direct download link listed on the game's official website. They can install the APK and download the 0.23.1 update after launching the PUBG Mobile Lite application.

Here's the direct download link for the APK file: https://web.gpubgm.com/l/Website/AOS_Lite023_No47_0.23.0.15090_Shipping_ThirdPartyPayment_GLOBAL_ARM32.shell.signed_UAWebsite_lite.apk

Official website of PUBG Mobile: https://www.pubgmlite.com/

Players will need to download the additional update files for the 0.23.1 version (Image via Tencent Games / Level Infinite)

For better clarity, readers can find a step-by-step guide given as follows:

Step 1: You can use the official download link for the game to get the APK for PUBG Mobile's Lite variant. Alternatively, you can use the link to the official website to download the APK file.

As mentioned, the download size is almost 946 MB. Hence, ensure to use a stable internet connection.

Step 2: Install the APK file after the download is complete.

If prompted, allow the installation from unknown sources. Furthermore, the APK sometimes doesn't get installed due to a parsing error. Thus, in that case, you will have to delete the APK and download the app again to install it successfully.

Step 3: Once the APK is installed, launch the app and download additional update files of a size of 226 MB for the 0.23.1 version.

Step 4: Restart the app after downloading additional files.

You can log in with your preferred alternative (Image via Tencent Games / Level Infinite)

Step 5: Log into PUBG Mobile Lite using your desired method/alternative.

You can experience in-game content, including the new Winner Pass Season, which the developers released on December 1, 2022. By tapping here, you can find more details about Winner Season 43.

