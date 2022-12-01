PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 43: Rewards, price, end date, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of Tencent Games and Krafton's famous game, offers many features that are similar to its original variant. Ranging from the Battle Royale mode to in-game cosmetics, the Lite version has successfully adapted each aspect of PUBG Mobile.

The Winner Pass is another example of a system that the Lite variant got from PUBG Mobile. Like the Royale Pass, WP also gets a new season after a 30-day cycle, which commences on the first day of each month (only for WP). Thus, following the trend, on December 1, WP Season 43 has gone live.

In the following section, readers can find the rewards, price, end date, and more regarding Winner Pass Season 43.

New rewards arrive in PUBG Mobile Lite as Winner Pass Season 43 goes online

A new Winner Pass season is now active in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The new WP Season went live in PUBG Mobile Lite on December 1, 2022, and will stay active until the 30th. Meanwhile, fans who are willing to grab the following rewards will have to complete the designated set of Daily and Weekly missions:

1) Free Winner Pass rewards

Free rewards (Image via Krafton)

The Winner Pass offers plenty of free rewards that one can obtain by maximizing their game tiers through the featured missions. The following are free, and anyone can grab them after progressing in the Winner Pass:

Tier 1 - 500 BP

500 BP Tier 2 - 50 Silver

50 Silver Tier 3 - Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour

Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 5 - Spade Trickster Hat

Spade Trickster Hat Tier 7 - Two BP Cards: 1-Hour

Two BP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 9 - 65 Silver

65 Silver Tier 10 - Mission Card (Season 43)

Mission Card (Season 43) Tier 12 - 65 Silver

65 Silver Tier 14 - Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour

Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 15 - Deadly Sickle Parachute

Deadly Sickle Parachute Tier 17 - 120 Silver

2) Rewards after Elite or Elite Plus upgrades

Elite rewards (Image via Krafton)

Besides the free rewards, WP also allows players to obtain Elite rewards after a specific upgrade. PUBG Mobile Lite offers two kinds of upgrades, Elite and Elite Plus, which in turn provide different perks.

The Elite upgrade unlocks access to premium rewards. At the same time, the Plus version provides additional benefits like an instant headstart from the 10th rank, a bonus finish for a plane or vehicle, and exclusive costumes.

The premium rewards featured in the Winner Pass from the first to 30th rank are listed as follows:

Tier 1 - Spade Trickster Set and "Stomp Ground" emote

Spade Trickster Set and "Stomp Ground" emote Tier 2 - Season Portable Closet

Season Portable Closet Tier 3 - 35 BC

35 BC Tier 4 - Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour

Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 5 - Nutcracker Headgear

Nutcracker Headgear Tier 6 - Mission Card (Season 43)

Mission Card (Season 43) Tier 7 - 1000 BP

1000 BP Tier 8 - 45 BC

45 BC Tier 9 - Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour

Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 10 - "Magic Stocking" Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon

"Magic Stocking" Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon Tier 11 - Two BP Cards: 1-Hour

Two BP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 12 - Witch Coven Backpack

Witch Coven Backpack Tier 13 - 50 BC

50 BC Tier 14 - Mission Card (Season 43)

Mission Card (Season 43) Tier 15 - Angry Chicken Helmet

Angry Chicken Helmet Tier 16 - Two BP Cards: 1-Hour

Two BP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 17 - 100 Silver

100 Silver Tier 18 - 50 BC

50 BC Tier 19 - Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour

Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 20 - " Witch Coven" M416

Witch Coven" M416 Tier 21 - Two BP Cards: 1-Hour

Two BP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 22 - WP Crate

WP Crate Tier 23 - 50 BC

50 BC Tier 24 - Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour

Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 25 - Nutcracker Set

Nutcracker Set Tier 26 - Two BP Cards: 1-Hour

Two BP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 27 - 100 Silver

100 Silver Tier 28 - 50 BC

50 BC Tier 29 - Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour

Two EXP Cards: 1-Hour Tier 30 - Rock 'n' Roll Motorcycle

Upgrade plans in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The Elite upgrade is priced at 280 BC (Battle Coins or Credits), while the Elite Plus costs 800. Hence, players who can afford the expenditure and are willing to spend BC in PUBG Mobile Lite should purchase an upgrade plan after going through the rewards.

