PUBG Mobile Lite next WP season 36 release date, time, and more revealed (April 2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite has established itself as a popular Battle Royale title in the mobile gaming market and is played by millions across the globe daily. The game developers released it back in 2019 to cater to the huge demand of gamers who play on their low-end devices.

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. provide their users with the best gaming experience. As a result, they routinely introduce several new items, features, events, modes, and more in the Lite version of the game.

However, amongst all the new items and resources, the addition of new Winner Passes (the equivalent of Royale Pass in BGMI) creates the most hype amongst players and fans in the gaming community. They eagerly wait to obtain the new rewards that these Passes contain.

As of April 2022, players of the Lite version are awaiting the release of the upcoming Winner Pass Season 36.

When will PUBG Mobile Lite players see the Winner Pass Season 36 in the game?

PUBG Mobile Lite works on the new Cycle system, which saw it breaking away from the previous norm of having a single Winner Pass for the entire season. Each season in the game, players get to see two Winner Passes, with each having a tenure of a month.

The ongoing WP Season 35 will conclude on April 30, which will result in the WP tab staying locked for a few hours. As a result, the new Winner Pass Season 36 will be introduced to PUBG Mobile Lite on May 1 at 2:00 AM UTC, following the timing of previous seasons.

The upcoming Winner Pass Season 36 will arrive in two versions in the game. While the Elite Pass version can be purchased at 250 BC, the Elite Pass Plus version is available for players at 800 BC. Players will need to complete different weekly missions to receive rank rewards.

Release time of the upcoming Winner Pass Season 36 in different regions on May 1

Bangladesh: 8:00 AM

Nepal: 7:45 AM

England: 2.:0 AM

Pakistan: 7:00AM

US: 9:00 PM on April 30 (New York Time)

Russia: 7-8:00 AM

Indonesia: 8-9:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 PM

Following the release of the Winner Pass in the game, players can follow the steps mentioned below to purchase it:

Step 1: Players must log in to the PUBG Mobile Lite and tap on the WP icon on the main lobby screen.

Step 2: Upon clicking on that, they will be taken to the Winner Pass section, and the new Season 36 pass will appear on their screen.

Step 3: Users can then click on the ‘Upgrade Pass’ option in the bottom right corner. Finally, they can select between the two paid versions and complete the payment to obtain the Winner Pass.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players from this region are urged to refrain from playing the game. They can either play BGMI or wait for its Lite version to be released.

Edited by Srijan Sen