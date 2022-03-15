PUBG Mobile Lite's next Winner Pass Season release date and time for all regions

PUBG Mobile Lite has emerged as a popular Battle Royale game in the mobile gaming market. As suggested by the name, the game is a compressed version of its superior counterpart, PUBG Mobile. Since its release in 2019, the Lite version of the game has become popular amongst gamers who play the game on their low-end devices.

Developed by Tencent Games, the Lite version of PUBG Mobile gets several in-game updates that bring in new cosmetics, crates, modes, events, Winner Passes, and a lot more to elevate players' gaming experience.

However, it is the Winner Passes that create the most hype amongst players. The change in the game's system a few months back, which saw the introduction of the monthly Winner Pass system, breaking away from the previous norm of having a Winner Pass for the entire season, has helped players earn more rewards.

Players have been eagerly waiting for the Winner Pass Season 35. Here are more details about the upcoming Winner Pass.

When can PUBG Mobile Lite players get to see the release of the upcoming Winner Pass Season 35 in their country?

As mentioned earlier, the Lite version has incorporated a system of having a monthly Winner Passes. With the ongoing Winner Pass Season 34 coming to a conclusion on March 30, the WP section will be locked on the last day of this month.

Players of PUBG Mobile Lite will be able to see the new Winner Pass Season 35 on April 1. Following the timing of the previous WP Seasons, the upcoming Winner Pass will be released in the game at 2 AM UTC.

The Winner Pass Season 35 will be available in two versions, Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. While the former will be available at 250 BC, the latter can be purchased for 800 BC.

Time of release of the upcoming Winner Pass 35 in different regions on April 1:

Bangladesh: 8 AM

Nepal: 7:45 AM

England: 2 AM

Pakistan: 7 AM

USA: 9 PM on March 31 (New York Time)

Russia: 7-8 AM

Indonesia: 8-9 AM

Japan: 12 PM

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul