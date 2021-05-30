PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Gameplay and graphics of the two games compared

Two of the most popular games in the battle royale world are Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. The lighter version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, is popular for being compatible with low-end devices.

Both titles give players the opportunity to enjoy other modes, apart from the battle royale matches. Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite have a good arsenal of weapons that players can use for their ultimate goal of survival.

Gameplay and graphics comparison of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

Graphics

Image via Dactic (YouTube)

While PUBG Mobile Lite is powered by Unreal Engine 4, Free Fire runs on Unity. This is why the graphics of the two games are unique in their own ways.

If players want realistic graphics, PUBG Mobile Lite is their best choice. The weapons in this title are also closer to reality, which makes matches even more exciting.

However, if players are looking for arcade-style cartoonish graphics, they will like Free Fire. The vibrant backdrop of Free Fire might also be something that players will be interested in.

Gameplay

Image via Tech$Gaming Stuff (YouTube)

Even if both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are battle royale titles, the game mechanics of both the titles differ quite a bit. For starters, the maximum number of players in one battle royale match in PUBG Mobile Lite is more than that of Free Fire.

Since PUBG Mobile Lite is more realistic in its depiction, it refrains from the usage of supernatural power like Free Fire does. The world of Free Fire is vaster than PUBG Mobile Lite because of its huge collection of characters.

Free Fire characters have unique abilities that players can make use of on the battlefield. These characters become accessible to players at different levels, and once they do, players can purchase their preferred characters by spending diamonds or gold coins (in-game money).

