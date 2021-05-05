PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are battle royale games that come up with exciting updates which introduce new features. The recent OB27 update in Free Fire and the 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite have created a stir in the BR world.

Most of the time, updates affect the file size of the game. Sometimes, the file size becomes bigger due to the introduction of new features. At other times, it becomes smaller, as the developers aim to make the title more compatible with low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game needs less storage space after latest updates?

The 0.21.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite, rolled out in early April, introduced a few cool weapon skins. Moreover, the game has ensured that it is better suited to mobile devices by getting rid of lags as much as possible.

Free Fire got a major uphaul with the OB27 update, released in mid-April. The Bermuda map of the game was remastered, and the skills of the characters were also accentuated. The update also brought in a new weapon, Kord, and a new character, Xayne.

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire can run smoothly on low-end devices. To know more, here are the minimum device requirements of both:

PUBG Mobile Lite

The download size of PUBG Mobile Lite is 575 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite | Facebook)

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

The file size of Free Fire is 710 MB (Image via ff.garena.com)

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

From the above, it can be deduced which game takes up less storage space. Since the download size of PUBG Mobile Lite is a lot less than Free Fire, players facing scarcity of storage space must always opt for the former.

