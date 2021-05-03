PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices after the latest updates?

In the battle royale world, both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two games that come up with updates from time to time, and their latest additions brought some cool features for players to try.
The OB27 update of Free Fire, World Series, that came out on April 14th, 2021, introduced a new weapon, Kord, and a new character, Xayne. Character skill changes and the Bermuda Remastered map are two other noticeable features that the update brought.
Flashbangs and smoke grenades also received significant overhauls in this latest update.
Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game has more maps and game modes in April 2021?
PUBG Mobile Lite comes up with a Winner Pass (WP) every month. It is a tier-based reward system that gives free and paid rewards to players. The Season 24 WP rolled out on May 1st, 2021, and offers the following free rewards to players:
- WP Rank 1: 500 BP
- WP Rank 1: 50 Silver
- WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 5: Ghost Guardian Sombrero
- WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 9: 65 Silver
- WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 24)
- WP Rank 12: Ghost Guardian Mask
- WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card
- WP Rank 15: Scarlet Beast Parachute
- WP Rank 17: 120 Silver
Also read: How to purchase Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite
PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices after latest updates?
To determine which game is better, players need to look at the minimum device requirements of both.
PUBG Mobile Lite
- Download Size - 575 MB
- Operating System - Android 4.1
- RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)
- Processor - Qualcomm Processor
Free Fire
- Download Size - 710 MB
- Operating System - Android 4.0.3
- RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)
- Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core
The above shows that PUBG Mobile Lite takes up less space than Free Fire, though the latter requires a less powerful Operating System.
Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game takes up lesser space on smartphones?
PUBG Mobile Lite is more realistic when it comes to graphics, while Free Fire is more animated. Players require a moderate to high-end device to enjoy good graphics offered by the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. So, it is better for players to stick to Free Fire if they have low-end Android devices.
The gameplay of Free Fire allows players to incorporate unique features. Moreover, even if it takes up more space, it can run more smoothly than PUBG Mobile Lite as it is more compact.
A low-end Android device with about 2 GB of free storage space will easily support Free Fire.
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks. The article reflects the views of the writer alone.
Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences between the games in 2021