PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices after the latest updates?

In the battle royale world, both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two games that come up with updates from time to time, and their latest additions brought some cool features for players to try.

The OB27 update of Free Fire, World Series, that came out on April 14th, 2021, introduced a new weapon, Kord, and a new character, Xayne. Character skill changes and the Bermuda Remastered map are two other noticeable features that the update brought.

Flashbangs and smoke grenades also received significant overhauls in this latest update.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game has more maps and game modes in April 2021?

Trust us, you don't want to miss out on our stylish Winner Pass 24 outfits, available May 1-30th! 🏆👚👔 Get them now in PUBG MOBILE LITE! 💛😍 pic.twitter.com/6s1OBNNY3D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite comes up with a Winner Pass (WP) every month. It is a tier-based reward system that gives free and paid rewards to players. The Season 24 WP rolled out on May 1st, 2021, and offers the following free rewards to players:

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

WP Rank 1: 50 Silver

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 5: Ghost Guardian Sombrero

WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 9: 65 Silver

WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 24)

WP Rank 12: Ghost Guardian Mask

WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card

WP Rank 15: Scarlet Beast Parachute

WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

Also read: How to purchase Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices after latest updates?

To determine which game is better, players need to look at the minimum device requirements of both.

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite has been banned in India since last September (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Free Fire has seen massive growth over the past two years (Image via Games Adda)

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

The above shows that PUBG Mobile Lite takes up less space than Free Fire, though the latter requires a less powerful Operating System.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game takes up lesser space on smartphones?

PUBG Mobile Lite is more realistic when it comes to graphics, while Free Fire is more animated. Players require a moderate to high-end device to enjoy good graphics offered by the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. So, it is better for players to stick to Free Fire if they have low-end Android devices.

The gameplay of Free Fire allows players to incorporate unique features. Moreover, even if it takes up more space, it can run more smoothly than PUBG Mobile Lite as it is more compact.

A low-end Android device with about 2 GB of free storage space will easily support Free Fire.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks. The article reflects the views of the writer alone.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences between the games in 2021