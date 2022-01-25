PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has better graphics in 2022?

PUBG Mobile Lite versus Free Fire is one of the most heated debates between players and fans in the gaming community. Both games have their pros and cons and have their player bases loyal to their respective games.

Graphics play a significant role in video games as it helps in engaging and building up a gamer's interest in a game. Both Free Fire and the Lite version of PUBG Mobile were developed, keeping in mind the massive number of players worldwide willing to experience the Battle Royale genre on their low-end devices.

Note: The article reflects the author's views. Moreover, gamers in India must refrain from playing PUBG Mobile Lite as the game is banned in the country. They can either play BGMI or wait for its Lite version to be released.

Comparison of graphics in PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

1) PUBG Mobile Lite

Developed by Krafton, as its name suggests, the Lite version is the more optimized version of PUBG Mobile. However, the game has several graphics settings that can be set according to the players' choice and device compatibility.

Players can choose from the different graphics options - Smooth, Balanced, HD, and HDR. Furthermore, they can set the FPS settings from the various options available - Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme.

While low-end device users can choose Smooth Graphics and High or Ultra FPS settings, mid-end or high-end device users have more flexibility in selecting graphics.

2) Free Fire

Garena Free Fire provides its users with limited Graphics settings. Players can head over to the Display section in the in-game settings column and set graphics from the three available options - Smooth, Standard, and Ultra.

Furthermore, players can choose the Normal or High FPS option and set the minimap to either North Up or Rotating.

Conclusion

Comparing the two games, it can be seen that both have their own customized graphics settings. However, on closer scrutiny, it is evident that the Lite version of PUBG Mobile provides its players with more graphics options to choose from.

As of January 2022, it is worth seeing whether Garena introduces new graphic settings to elevate the players' experience.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar