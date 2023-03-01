PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 46 revealed: Price, main rewards, and more

The Winner Pass is one of the many sources for PUBG Mobile Lite players to get their hands on themed cosmetics. A new pass is issued on the first of each month and lasts for the full month, giving them plenty of time to complete the objectives and earn WP Points to claim the rewards.
The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 46 Winner Pass is live, and the free track provides a decent set of rewards. However, players can get even more rewards by upgrading their pass, which includes outfits, gun skins, and more.
PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 46 is now underway
The new PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 46 was added to the game on March 1, 2023, and ends on March 31, 2023. You can upgrade the pass to get even more rewards during this duration. The Elite upgrade costs 280 BC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus is 800 BC.
Both variants open the door to a profusion of attractive rewards, and here is a list of various rewards available in the ongoing PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 46:
- Rank 1 – Wonderland Set and Like Dance emote
- Rank 2 – Season Portable Closet
- Rank 3 – 20 BC
- Rank 4 – 2x EXP Card: 1-hour
- Rank 5 – Dazzling Snowboarder Googles and Graffiti Master Frame
- Rank 6 – Mission Card (Season 46)
- Rank 7 – Premier Outfit Coupon and 1000 BP
- Rank 8 – 20 BC
- Rank 9 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 10 – 65 Silver and Cactus Constable Cover
- Rank 11 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 12 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 13 – 20 BC
- Rank 14 – Mission Card (Season 46)
- Rank 15 – Brilliant Stage Parachute and Purple Halo Set
- Rank 16 – 2x BP Card: 1 Hour
- Rank 17 – Mission Card (Season 46) and 100 Silver
- Rank 18 – 20 BC
- Rank 19 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 20 – Traveler’s Monocle and Color Blaster – PP-19 Bizon
- Rank 21 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 22 – WP Gold Crate
- Rank 23 – 20 BC
- Rank 24 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 25 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, Premier Outfit Coupon, and Rising Star Pan
- Rank 26 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 27 – 100 Silver
- Rank 28 – 20 BC
- Rank 29 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- Rank 30 – Midnight Angel Backpack and Purple Halo Headgear
- Rank 31 – Paint
- Rank 32 – 20 BC
- Rank 33 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 34 – 20 BC
- Rank 35 – Bug Helmet
- Rank 36 – Motorcycle
- Rank 37 – 20 BC
- Rank 38 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 39 – 20 BC
- Rank 40 – Neon Wave – AKM
- Rank 41 – Paint
- Rank 42 – 20 BC
- Rank 43 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 44 – 20 BC
- Rank 45 – Cactus Constable Set
- Rank 46 – Motorcycle
- Rank 47 – 20 BC
- Rank 48 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)
- Rank 49 – 20 BC
- Rank 50 – Painter Set and Vibrant Celebration Sidecar Motorcycle
You may follow the steps given below to upgrade the pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:
Step 1: Open the Winner Pass Section in PUBG Mobile Lite.
Step 2: Click the upgrade pass button in the bottom right corner.
Step 3: Select the desired upgrade and confirm the purchase to receive the benefits.
Additionally, you can only choose one of the two variants per season, which cannot be changed. Hence, it is essential to be careful.