PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 46 revealed: Price, main rewards, and more

The Winner Pass is one of the many sources for PUBG Mobile Lite players to get their hands on themed cosmetics. A new pass is issued on the first of each month and lasts for the full month, giving them plenty of time to complete the objectives and earn WP Points to claim the rewards.

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 46 Winner Pass is live, and the free track provides a decent set of rewards. However, players can get even more rewards by upgrading their pass, which includes outfits, gun skins, and more.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 46 is now underway

The new PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 46 was added to the game on March 1, 2023, and ends on March 31, 2023. You can upgrade the pass to get even more rewards during this duration. The Elite upgrade costs 280 BC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus is 800 BC.

The two upgrade options for the Winner Pass (Image via Tencent)

Both variants open the door to a profusion of attractive rewards, and here is a list of various rewards available in the ongoing PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 46:

The rewards in the Winner Pass (Image via Tencent)

Rank 1 – Wonderland Set and Like Dance emote

Rank 2 – Season Portable Closet

Rank 3 – 20 BC

Rank 4 – 2x EXP Card: 1-hour

Rank 5 – Dazzling Snowboarder Googles and Graffiti Master Frame

Rank 6 – Mission Card (Season 46)

Rank 7 – Premier Outfit Coupon and 1000 BP

Rank 8 – 20 BC

Rank 9 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 10 – 65 Silver and Cactus Constable Cover

Rank 11 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 12 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour and Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 13 – 20 BC

Rank 14 – Mission Card (Season 46)

Rank 15 – Brilliant Stage Parachute and Purple Halo Set

Rank 16 – 2x BP Card: 1 Hour

Rank 17 – Mission Card (Season 46) and 100 Silver

Rank 18 – 20 BC

Rank 19 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 20 – Traveler’s Monocle and Color Blaster – PP-19 Bizon

Rank 21 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 22 – WP Gold Crate

Rank 23 – 20 BC

Rank 24 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 25 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, Premier Outfit Coupon, and Rising Star Pan

Rank 26 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 27 – 100 Silver

Rank 28 – 20 BC

Rank 29 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 30 – Midnight Angel Backpack and Purple Halo Headgear

Rank 31 – Paint

Rank 32 – 20 BC

Rank 33 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 34 – 20 BC

Rank 35 – Bug Helmet

Rank 36 – Motorcycle

Rank 37 – 20 BC

Rank 38 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 39 – 20 BC

Rank 40 – Neon Wave – AKM

Rank 41 – Paint

Rank 42 – 20 BC

Rank 43 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 44 – 20 BC

Rank 45 – Cactus Constable Set

Rank 46 – Motorcycle

Rank 47 – 20 BC

Rank 48 – Parachute Trail (Yellow)

Rank 49 – 20 BC

Rank 50 – Painter Set and Vibrant Celebration Sidecar Motorcycle

You may follow the steps given below to upgrade the pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Click on the WP icon on the right side (Image via Tencent)

Step 1: Open the Winner Pass Section in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: Click the upgrade pass button in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Select the desired upgrade and confirm the purchase to receive the benefits.

Additionally, you can only choose one of the two variants per season, which cannot be changed. Hence, it is essential to be careful.

