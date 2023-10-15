PUBG Mobile long-range accuracy guide: Get kills like a pro (October 2023)

The intense combat scenarios in PUBG Mobile are well-known, with precision and strategy frequently determining victory. Long-range precision is a vital skill that separates the pros and can significantly improve your kill count and overall performance, whether you're battling enemies over large terrains or executing smart shots from a distance.

This article will go over three important things that can assist you in becoming a PUBG Mobile long-range marksman.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to attain long-range accuracy in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Choose your weapon wisely

Long-range confrontations need careful weapon selection, especially in PUBG Mobile. Sniper rifles such as the AWM or Kar98k are obvious options, although dedicated marksman rifles such as the Mini 14 or SKS can also perform admirably.

The aim is to strike a balance between damage, bullet velocity, and recoil. Each gun has its qualities, so spend time getting to know your weapon of choice in various situations.

2) Attachments are your allies

Equip your weapon with the appropriate accessories to improve its long-range performance in PUBG Mobile. A good scope is essential—for flexible engagements, choose a 4x or 6x scope.

Recoil can be reduced with a compensator or flash hider, and an extended magazine guarantees you have enough bullets for sustained fire. A cheek pad for sniper rifles is essential because it lowers weapon sway, making those accurate shots simpler to land.

3) Practice is the key

It requires practice to enhance your PUBG Mobile long-range accuracy. Practice your aim in training mode or arcade matches. Concentrate on landing consistent headshots, as they deal more damage.

Shooting at moving targets simulates real-world matches well. Consistent practice can help you anticipate opponent actions and improve your accuracy during games.

4) Patience is a virtue

Long-term encounters necessitate a healthy amount of patience. Resist the desire to spray and pray and instead take calculated shots. Before taking your shot, wait for your target to stand motionless or move reliably.

Understanding the flow of the game and forecasting enemy movements becomes more important at longer distances. Take your time lining up the perfect shot, and if possible, use the cover to remain hidden while analyzing your surroundings.

5) Bullet drop and leading shots

The long-range battle is more difficult than close-quarters combat. Consider bullet drop, especially when firing over long distances. Each weapon's bullet velocity and drop rate are unique, so practice correcting for these characteristics.

Leading shots are also necessary for hitting moving objects. Adjust your aim to anticipate where your target will be by the time your bullet reaches them. When engaging foes at great distances, this skill becomes very important.

Remember, it's not just about getting kills but doing so with precision and finesse.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.