PUBG Mobile mid-range guide (October 2023)

Gunfights in PUBG Mobile can take place over a wide range of distances, and mid-range combat performance is critical for winning games in October 2023. To succeed, you must be extremely dedicated and persistent. However, mastering mid-range fighting will give you a competitive advantage over your opponent.

This article will provide you with three essential techniques to help you excel in mid-level engagements and secure more Chicken Dinners in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to win mid-range fights in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Loadout strategy

The proper loadout is crucial for success in mid-range battles. Choose versatile weapons such as the M416 or AUG A3, combined with a suitable scope such as the 3x or 4x. These weapons balance damage, accuracy, and fire rate, making them useful in mid-range combat.

For a well-rounded loadout, ensure your backup weapon, such as a sniper or dedicated marksman rifle, compliments your assault rifle.

2) Map awareness and positioning

Understanding the terrain and maintaining good map awareness is essential for conquering mid-range combat. Familiarize yourself with popular mid-range locations on the map, and take advantage of natural cover such as rocks, trees, and buildings.

To prevent getting caught in the crossfire, aim to stay near the edge of the safe zone. Knowing the geography of the map will also help you predict enemy movements and plan your engagements wisely.

3) Effective communication

Coordination with your squad is frequently required in mid-range combat. Communication that is clear and succinct can spell the difference between victory and defeat. To communicate critical information about enemy positions, share strategy, and coordinate attacks, use the in-game voice chat or external communication tools.

To maximize your mid-range combat effectiveness, assign certain duties to your squad members, such as that of a designated sniper and a frontline assault.

4) Grenade usage

The judicious deployment of utility items in mid-range encounters can swing the tide of battle. Smoke grenades can be used to provide cover for revives or repositioning, whereas frag grenades can be used to flush out attackers who are hidden behind cover.

Stun grenades can be used to confuse opponents before assaulting or retreating. Carry a well-balanced set of utility items and employ them wisely in response to the changing dynamics of the combat. Consider collecting throwable objects from fallen adversaries to restock your arsenal.

5) Adaptability and continuous improvement

PUBG Mobile is a dynamic game in which responding quickly to adversarial situations is critical to success. Analyze your games on a regular basis, find areas for improvement, and adapt your strategy accordingly. Experiment with varied loadouts, discover new landing sites, and learn from both your wins and losses.

To guarantee your skills remain relevant and successful in the ever-changing PUBG Mobile scene, stay updated on game meta changes, weapon balancing, and map upgrades.

By honing these aspects of your gameplay, you'll increase your chances of success in mid-range engagements and contribute significantly to your team's overall performance on the battleground.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.