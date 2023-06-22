PUBG Mobile Nepal Series 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more

The PUBG Mobile Nepal Series has reached its ultimate stage following the completion of the Semifinals on June 18. The Grand Finals is planned for three days and 18 matches, starting from June 23. The contest is open to everyone and began on May 27 with many registered teams fighting in the Qualifiers. Further, it features a total prize pool of $7,647.

The top two teams from the Grand Finale will advance to the PMPL South Asia Qualifier 2024. The three-day Finals will be livestreamed at 5:30 PM daily. A few underdog squads have managed to reach this phase and are ready to give a tough challenge to seasoned teams like DRS Gaming, T2K, and High Voltage.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Nepal Series 2023

DRS GAMING Leo Esports Skylightz Gaming iLLUMiN8 Crew Trained to Kill Highvoltage DC Tribe Aeromacy Pathibhara Esport ACE OF SPADES GARMIZZ KARMA GOZA ESPORTS Abrupt Slayers yanMaara ElementriX PROFESSIONAL SLAYERS Devil × Dragon

Prize pool distribution

The team that becomes the champion will be given a trophy as well as prize money of around $2,448. The second, third, and fourth-ranked teams will receive $1,148, $765, and $574 in prize money.

1st Place - $2448

2nd Place - $1148

3rd Place - $$765

4th Place - $574

5th Place - $574

6th Place - $459

7th Place - $459

8th Place - $306

9th Place - $306

10th Place - $76

11th Place - $76

12th Place - $76

13th Place - $76

14th Place - $76

15th Place - $76

16th Place - $76

In the Semifinals of the PUBG Mobile Nepal Series, DRS Gaming took the first place with 149 points in their 18 games. However, the RuLzSR-led squad had only one point more than their closest competitor Leo Esports there.

Skylightz Gaming, who were the worst performing club in the PMPL Spring 2023, finally displayed some stunning gameplay and came third in the penultimate round. They have an awesome chance to get back on the track by claiming PMNS title. Illumin8 Crew and T2K were the fourth and the fifth best performers in the Semifinals. High Voltage, the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2022 Fall SA winner, came sixth on the table.

Underdog teams, Tribe Aeromacy and Pathibhara Esports, also fought impressive against their experienced opponents, securing seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Abrupt Slayers have been struggling for a long period but somehow occupied a seat in the PMNS Finals.

