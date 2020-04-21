New Ranked Arena Mode

PUBG Mobile has finally released one of the most awaited modes called the Ranked Arena Mode. Arena Mode has been one of the most popular modes in the game since its launch. However, the players pushing their in-game ranks had to choose between Classic Mode and Arena Mode because the players could not push their ranks while playing TDM etc.

The developers of PUBG Mobile took the feedback of the players into account and introduced an in-game event named as Ranked Arena Event. It will be active for a limited time where the players can push their ranks by playing TDM Mode, Domination mode etc. Here are the complete details of the new Ranked Arena Mode Event.

Ranked Arena Mode Event

Event Period: 21st April 2020 to 5th May 2020

Ranked Arena Mode

In the map section of the game, there is a new menu called the Ranked Arena where the players can play Team Deathmatch, Assault or Domination Mode in a squad.

The players will have to play in a squad just like in Arena Mode. Unlike Arena Mode, the players cannot choose the mode themselves and will have to play a random mode.

The players will have to choose a Loadout before entering the game and will have to play with that particular Loadout only.

Loadout

The highest tier a player can reach is the Ace tier. The ranks would be awarded according to their performance in the game. They will also have a chance to unlock tier rewards.

Tiers

There are two types of tier rewards in the mode:

Reaching a Tier: When players reach a tier, they can collect the reward for this tier. When Ranked Arena ends, players will be rewarded based on their tier achieved. Rewards will be issued 3 hours after the results are tallied.

Tier Rewards

The players who like to play the Arena Mode and want to push their ranks by playing aggressively should not miss it at any cost.

Ranked Arena Mode Gameplay:

Here is a game-play video of Ranked Arena Mode added by Vedant Gilhotra on YouTube:

PUBG Mobile recently released an EvoGround mode called the Arctic Mode which became very popular. Currently, the developers are working on the 0.18.0 update which will be released soon. The new update will add Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode and much more.

